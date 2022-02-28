ColoringBook.com St. Louis Publisher Boycotts Russian Federation Росси́йская Федера́ция
As Russia attacks sovereign Ukraine publisher ColoringBook.com will no longer ship product to Russia or Russian allies.
For two decades Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc. has honorably translated, printed or shipped products to Russia. This is a boycott of the Russian Federation, not its people.”ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, USA, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beginning today our company Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc. | ColoringBook.com will no longer provide-translate nor ship products to Russia, including any Russian ally. We ask the US Government to help the Ukrainians and prohibit Russian Federation Росси́йская Федера́ция advance.
— N. Wayne Bell
"Invading a sovereign nation will deny its citizenry Freedom of Speech, Freedom of the Press and basic civil liberties and human rights. Russian brands are hard to find anyway, in the West especially. Our company has translated books into Russian for sale abroad. We have done this for our own company and for several vendors that do business in Russia. Neyt more as of today. Russia is out and the Ruble is down. Putin's horrific actions to his own people, to the people of Ukraine and others is not supported. We send well wishes to thousands of Russian people who are being jailed as they also boycott their own leader", stated Publisher and Founder of ColoringBook.com Wayne Bell.
"As Russian leader Putin employs a heightened the nuclear option every single person on the planet should boycott the strongman Putin. He is taking advantage of anything he can to create chaos. We will not print nor translate anything into Russian anymore. The world must change him," Bell continued.
Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc. | ColoringBook.com will be boycott the Russian Federation until further notice.
