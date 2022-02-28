ColoringBook.com St. Louis Publisher Boycotts Russian Federation Росси́йская Федера́ция

Boytcott Russia

ColoringBook.com St. Louis BOYCOTTS RUSSIAN FEDERATION

Boycott Russia

St. Louis Publisher Boycotss Russian Federation

50 US States, United we Stand, US Presidents

United we Stand, American Presidents, All 50 States

As Russia attacks sovereign Ukraine publisher ColoringBook.com will no longer ship product to Russia or Russian allies.

For two decades Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc. has honorably translated, printed or shipped products to Russia. This is a boycott of the Russian Federation, not its people.”
— N. Wayne Bell
ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, USA, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beginning today our company Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc. | ColoringBook.com will no longer provide-translate nor ship products to Russia, including any Russian ally. We ask the US Government to help the Ukrainians and prohibit Russian Federation Росси́йская Федера́ция advance.

"Invading a sovereign nation will deny its citizenry Freedom of Speech, Freedom of the Press and basic civil liberties and human rights. Russian brands are hard to find anyway, in the West especially. Our company has translated books into Russian for sale abroad. We have done this for our own company and for several vendors that do business in Russia. Neyt more as of today. Russia is out and the Ruble is down. Putin's horrific actions to his own people, to the people of Ukraine and others is not supported. We send well wishes to thousands of Russian people who are being jailed as they also boycott their own leader", stated Publisher and Founder of ColoringBook.com Wayne Bell.

"As Russian leader Putin employs a heightened the nuclear option every single person on the planet should boycott the strongman Putin. He is taking advantage of anything he can to create chaos. We will not print nor translate anything into Russian anymore. The world must change him," Bell continued.

Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc. | ColoringBook.com will be boycott the Russian Federation until further notice.

Wayne Bell
Really Big Coloring Books, Inc.
314-695-5757
email us here

You just read:

ColoringBook.com St. Louis Publisher Boycotts Russian Federation Росси́йская Федера́ция

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Wayne Bell
Really Big Coloring Books, Inc.
314-695-5757
Company/Organization
Really Big Coloring Books, Inc.
9261 Dielman Industrial Drive
Saint Louis, Missouri, 63132-2202
United States
+1 314-695-5757
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, MO, is a multi-national company providing books, coloring books, musical products and other paper products. The company holds membership in industry organizations including The Missouri Press Association, System for Award Management for the U.S. Govt. (SAM), promotional products groups, SAGE, ASI, and PPAI, The International Book Publishers Assoc. (IBPA) and other publishing industry leading groups. A Member of the Library of Congress Copyright Office in book and music publishing.1-314-695-5757 for more information or visit http://www.ColoringBook.com. The company owns more than 1600 web domains across the globe, all relating to books and music.

Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, MO,

More From This Author
ColoringBook.com St. Louis Publisher Boycotts Russian Federation Росси́йская Федера́ция
Google leaks Pixel 6a name in coloring book with a QR Code - the book manufactured in St. Louis at ColoringBook.com
Really Big Coloring Books® | ColoringBook.com making internet history with global digital coloring book products
View All Stories From This Author