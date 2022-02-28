Gerald & The Doonesbury Band Release "People Of The Ukraine"

Canadian blues producer Gerald Shaffer brings His fusion blues recipe to the forefront with the new single in support of Ukraine.

Raising money and awareness of the atrocities of this Russian invasion and giving (the Ukrainians) a song that inspires strength and unity is how we felt we could best help.”
— Gerald Shaffer

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
“People of the Ukraine” is a song dedicated by Gerald & the Doonesbury band to the People of the Ukraine. "Raising money and awareness of the atrocities of this Russian invasion and giving them (The Ukrainians) a song that inspires strength and unity is how we felt we could best help," said Gerald Shaffer. "All the money, all of it, will go to the Red Cross and their ongoing services to humankind. The song is anthem-themed with a strong orchestra background and a military-style drum beat. The song ends in a tribute to those already fallen and a powerful outro. Worth the wait.”

https://geraldandthedoonesburyband.bandcamp.com/track/people-of-the-ukraine

“People of the Ukraine” is the first fundraising song the band has published. . This single is available now on all DSP’s with a video dropping next month. The song is currently making its way around the global radio stations and building quick momentum.

“I loved making this song," said Gerald in a private interview in his Roberts Creek home. “We had the passion to write something pretty dramatic and heart-wrenching like this situation in the Ukraine deserves, so we pulled out all the stops. The strings and organ were pivotal in providing that sound we wanted.”

About the ending. “The outro was inspired by a military-style moment for the departed. We all felt it when we listened back to what we created; a pretty proud moment”

A scheduled tour is in the works, while the band's original tour dates were paused by Covid. A Canadian tour from Vancouver to Newfoundland will stop at all the venues possible, focusing on smaller more intimate spaces with a good acoustic sound.

“Bringing the Rhodes piano out of its box and onto the road will be such an amazing event, I can’t wait”


Gerald Shaffer
Gerald Shaffer
gjshaffer@gmail.com

You just read:

Gerald & The Doonesbury Band Release "People Of The Ukraine"

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Military Industry, Music Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Gerald Shaffer
Gerald Shaffer gjshaffer@gmail.com
Company/Organization
MTS Management Group
227 Gill Road
Apollo, Pennsylvania, 15613
United States
4124455282
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

More From This Author
Gerald & The Doonesbury Band Release "People Of The Ukraine"
Reflections Of War: Mauri Dark's New Music Video Shows The Internal Struggle Of A Wounded Female Soldier
The Terrible Texan Is Staking A Claim In 2022 With Their Self-Titled Debut March 11th & Summer Tour
View All Stories From This Author