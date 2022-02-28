Gerald & The Doonesbury Band Release "People Of The Ukraine"

Canadian blues producer Gerald Shaffer brings His fusion blues recipe to the forefront with the new single in support of Ukraine.

Raising money and awareness of the atrocities of this Russian invasion and giving (the Ukrainians) a song that inspires strength and unity is how we felt we could best help.” — Gerald Shaffer

“People of the Ukraine” is a song dedicated by Gerald & the Doonesbury band to the People of the Ukraine. "Raising money and awareness of the atrocities of this Russian invasion and giving them (The Ukrainians) a song that inspires strength and unity is how we felt we could best help," said Gerald Shaffer. "All the money, all of it, will go to the Red Cross and their ongoing services to humankind. The song is anthem-themed with a strong orchestra background and a military-style drum beat. The song ends in a tribute to those already fallen and a powerful outro. Worth the wait.”

https://geraldandthedoonesburyband.bandcamp.com/track/people-of-the-ukraine

“People of the Ukraine” is the first fundraising song the band has published. . This single is available now on all DSP’s with a video dropping next month. The song is currently making its way around the global radio stations and building quick momentum.

“I loved making this song," said Gerald in a private interview in his Roberts Creek home. “We had the passion to write something pretty dramatic and heart-wrenching like this situation in the Ukraine deserves, so we pulled out all the stops. The strings and organ were pivotal in providing that sound we wanted.”

About the ending. “The outro was inspired by a military-style moment for the departed. We all felt it when we listened back to what we created; a pretty proud moment”

A scheduled tour is in the works, while the band's original tour dates were paused by Covid. A Canadian tour from Vancouver to Newfoundland will stop at all the venues possible, focusing on smaller more intimate spaces with a good acoustic sound.

“Bringing the Rhodes piano out of its box and onto the road will be such an amazing event, I can’t wait”



