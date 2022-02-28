Submit Release
Jamaica's Trabass Releases New Single "LOYALTY" After Debuting #1 On Apple Music's Reggae Chart

Just two weeks after debuting at #1 on Apple Music's New Reggae Album chart, Trabass releases a new single, titled "Loyalty".

His team at MVB Records has high hopes for this new single, especially now that Trabass has the attention of Jamaican Reggae music fans”
BRONX, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trabass is not taking his foot off of the gas when it comes to releasing new music, in 2022. In January he released his "1989" EP, and in February he released his "Trabalocity" EP. Both EPs debuted at #1 on Apple Music's New Dancehall Reggae Album chart, and New Reggae Album chart, respectfully. His new single "Loyalty" is currently on pre-order on iTunes, and it is scheduled to be released worldwide on March 2nd.

The single's title "Loyalty" stays true to the content of the song. With lyrics like "fi si mi fren dem a win juss bring mi bare happiness", which translates into "to see my friends winning brings me happiness", showcases Trabass's current outlook on life, after making a stellar comeback into the Dancehall Reggae scene. His team at MVB Records has high hopes for this new single, especially now that Trabass has the attention of Jamaican Reggae music fans.

Trabass's fans and others who might be interested in previewing his new single "Loyalty", can listen to a clip of the song on iTunes. Everyone will get the chance to hear the full song on Wednesday, March 2nd.

