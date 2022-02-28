Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres

CANADA, February 28 - Yesterday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, about the situation in Ukraine.

Prime Minister Trudeau strongly condemned the large-scale military aggression by Russia against the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine. The Prime Minister expressed his profound concern for Ukraine and its people.

The Prime Minister and the Secretary-General agreed on the historic and enduring importance of the UN Charter, international law, and ongoing dialogue to advance peace.

The leaders expressed deep concern for the terrible human cost of war, and for the unfolding humanitarian crisis.

The Prime Minister and the Secretary-General resolved to keep in close touch on this and other important global issues in days ahead.