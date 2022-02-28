Wines of Colorado – Creekside Dining – Now Open In Cascade, Colorado
New Owners Offer Colorado Wines, Craft Beer and Spirits with Amazing Food Creations
We are proud to offer our guests a destination mountain restaurant with Creekside dining that is only 12 minutes from downtown Colorado Springs.”CASCADE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Starting out as The Wines of Colorado nearly 25 years ago, the recently reopened Wines of Colorado restaurant, located at the base of Pikes Peak, America's mountain, offers stunning Creekside dining along the historic Fountain Creek and a focus on locally-sourced Colorado wines, craft beer and spirits and creatively-upscaled, homestyle food offerings and specials like fresh trout almondine.
— Arin DeMay, owner
The new owners are a young, energetic couple, Arin and Dawn DeMay. Arin has been a financial director for Chrysler for over 20 years and has a vast knowledge of business management, marketing and understands what it means to have good customer service. Dawn has worked in the dental business for 10 years. Her work in the field has given her a compassion and love for people.
The DeMays are both very new to the restaurant world, having only a few months experience as restauranteurs. Dawn DeMay shared that her “husband always wanted to run a restaurant, he has a passion for cooking and a love for people. Since we live right here in Cascade and have been driving by Wines of Colorado every day for almost 6 years, and when the place came up for sale in October, 2021, we wanted to do whatever we could to carry on the local tradition that Marv and Francie (the former owners and longtime Cascade residents) started at this wonderful location.”
“We are proud to offer our guests a destination mountain restaurant with Creekside dining that is only 12 minutes from downtown Colorado Springs,” said Arin DeMay. “We understand the importance of good customer service and we want to make sure all our guests have the best possible experience in a family-friendly atmosphere.”
A new website is in development which once complete will feature online reservations, food ordering, the menu with photos, gift card selection, private event information and more. Click here: https://www.winesofcolorado.com
Joining the DeMay’s in their new venture is Executive Chef, Colton James (CJ) Henderson, who most recently worked as a chef at Phantom Canyon in Colorado Springs and has been in the restaurant business for the last 6 years.
Chef CJ enjoys being part of the 'family' at Wines of Colorado and strongly values the team of employees there. His favorite aspect about working at the restaurant is the feedback he hears from customers about his culinary creations. “CJ has an unmatched passion for his food and dishes,” said DeMay. “He treats every dish as if he is the one eating it. You can taste the love in every dish.”
“Our staff is incredible!! We love all their friendly, smiling faces and look forward to working with them each and every day,” said DeMay. “Prior to hiring them, we talked about our vision and the fact that we want all our staff to feel like family and to want to be a part of our dream.”
The newly remodeled Wines of Colorado feature a wide range of wine, beer, and spirits. Among the wines they carry are Colterris from Palisade, The Winery at Holy Cross Abbey, Two Rivers and The Winery at Pikes Peak. They are also highlighting local beers from Pikes Peak Brewery, New Belgium, and Red Leg just to name a few. And for spirits they have Axe and Oak, 291, Breckenridge, Telluride, and a handful of others.
When asked which three food items they believe customers must try and why, the DeMays chose the bacon-wrapped buffalo meatloaf served with Chef CJ’s beer style gravy and mashed potatoes. The trout almondine, a whole filet served with a side of wild rice, and the number-one seller and local favorite, chicken pot pie made from scratch every day.
Chef CJ shared that his favorite dish is by far his homemade soups, followed only by his scrumptious cheesecake for dessert. “I am very good at detecting certain flavor profiles in a variety of different wines; red or white, sweet or dry, but personally my favorite type of wine is a dry Bordeaux,” said Henderson. “Recently I have noticed wine and personal chef charcuteries specifically paired to certain wines. Soon I intend on doing these where I will make the dish and personally present the charcuterie explaining each ingredient as well as pour the wine and talk to the customers.”
The new restaurant has a Colorado rustic theme along with wine cellar motif. There is new seating in the former wine store, updated lighting, and interior decorations. The DeMays are planning to offer live music and Creekside yoga in the future. They will be dog friendly so people can bring their furry friends and hang out by the creek. They are also teaming up with different nonprofits to raise money for local organizations such as the local animal shelter, TCRAS.
The DeMays are continuing to learn, working hard on more updates to the space, and have been blessed to meet so many wonderful new friends in the community. “We look forward to welcoming all our friends and neighbors, family and tourists alike to this amazing place,” DeMay said.
About Wines of Colorado:
Colorado mountain and Creekside dining at its best! Located at the top of Ute Pass, 8045 US-24, Cascade, CO 80809. Open Sunday-Saturday, 11:00am-9:00pm. (719) 684-0900. For more information, visit www.winesofcolorado.com and follow them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/WinesofCO or Instagram.
