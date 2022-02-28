The G-Med Platform Announces a New Insights and Social Listening Service, Based on Global Physician Engagement
EINPresswire.com/ -- Since the dawn of time, vested interests have had an ever-essential desire to acquire physician consensus about medical treatments, protocols and methods.
Many tools have been tried and tested over the years, such as speaking directly with individual physicians, creating physician groups, emailing physicians questionnaires and so on. Yet none of them were largely successful, as they weren’t organic or comprehensive, and, for that matter, engaging to physicians.
With the new social listening tool available for exclusive clients of the G-Med platform, clients are now able to utilize this one-of-a-kind tool to acquire medical knowledge about specific medical topics in ways previously thought unimaginable.
By utilizing a social listening service on the 1.5 million physician-only platform, the G-Med analytics team are able to source all of the data around a specific topic, filter out “the noise” and surmise a global consensus directly from the organic posts of physicians.
This is accomplished by using the most sophisticated technology available. The G-Med analytics team is able to take any medical topic and scour the hundreds of thousands of physician posts directly from the G-Med platform for everything said on a particular medical topic over a defined period of time.
The team then creates a comprehensive report based on that keyword, and since the data being used by the analytics team is sourced organically from the G-Med platform’s 1.5 million physician-only user base, it is the most reliable form of physician level data.
To quote an email exchange with a senior strategy planner at one of the largest global media buying agencies; “This social listening report allowed me to enter a pharma pitch with such firsthand familiarity of the disease treatment that they were trying to spread awareness of, that it floored the pharma team and I got signed off on my six-figure media plan that same day. Thank you, Team G-Med.”
Keyword specific topics such as engagement and consumption levels around novel medical treatments, main concerns and discussion topics, word frequencies, and key terms around the keyword are included in the social listening report.
Samples of these reports, including the full “Trends in Multiple Myeloma” and “Trends in Multiple Sclerosis” reports are available free of charge by contacting G-Med below.
Steven Gleiberman
Many tools have been tried and tested over the years, such as speaking directly with individual physicians, creating physician groups, emailing physicians questionnaires and so on. Yet none of them were largely successful, as they weren’t organic or comprehensive, and, for that matter, engaging to physicians.
With the new social listening tool available for exclusive clients of the G-Med platform, clients are now able to utilize this one-of-a-kind tool to acquire medical knowledge about specific medical topics in ways previously thought unimaginable.
By utilizing a social listening service on the 1.5 million physician-only platform, the G-Med analytics team are able to source all of the data around a specific topic, filter out “the noise” and surmise a global consensus directly from the organic posts of physicians.
This is accomplished by using the most sophisticated technology available. The G-Med analytics team is able to take any medical topic and scour the hundreds of thousands of physician posts directly from the G-Med platform for everything said on a particular medical topic over a defined period of time.
The team then creates a comprehensive report based on that keyword, and since the data being used by the analytics team is sourced organically from the G-Med platform’s 1.5 million physician-only user base, it is the most reliable form of physician level data.
To quote an email exchange with a senior strategy planner at one of the largest global media buying agencies; “This social listening report allowed me to enter a pharma pitch with such firsthand familiarity of the disease treatment that they were trying to spread awareness of, that it floored the pharma team and I got signed off on my six-figure media plan that same day. Thank you, Team G-Med.”
Keyword specific topics such as engagement and consumption levels around novel medical treatments, main concerns and discussion topics, word frequencies, and key terms around the keyword are included in the social listening report.
Samples of these reports, including the full “Trends in Multiple Myeloma” and “Trends in Multiple Sclerosis” reports are available free of charge by contacting G-Med below.
Steven Gleiberman
G-Med
steven.g@g-med.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other