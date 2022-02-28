I-579 Overnight Traffic Stoppages this Week in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing overnight traffic stoppages on the I-579 “Cap” Urban Connector project in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Monday and Tuesday nights, February 28-March 1 weather permitting.

Short-term traffic stoppages of 10 minutes or less will occur on I-579 in both directions between the Liberty Bridge and the Veterans Bridge from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night. Crews will conduct the final testing of the Cap lighting system.

To help keep motorists informed as work progresses, PennDOT has created an email distribution list for I-579 Crosstown Boulevard traffic advisories and construction updates. Enroll by sending email addresses to stcowan@pa.gov. Please write “Subscribe – I-579 Cap Project” in the subject line.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

