HHS Statement on Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Report

Climate impacts on mental and physical health underscored in new report.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released the Summary for Policy Makers (SPM) from Working Group II of the Sixth Assessment Report. The SPM showcases many significant findings related to climate change's current and future impacts on health - both physical and mental health. At HHS, the Office of Climate Change and Health Equity (OCCHE) is leading the charge to protect the people’s health from the effects of climate change, which range from cardiovascular and infectious disease to food and water scarcity, and more. The IPCC report and its findings emphasize the need for the work that OCCHE and HHS are undertaking to build a more sustainable, healthier future for all, ensuring no one is left behind.

“People across our nation are suffering now from surging floods and storms, devastating wildfires, and relentless heatwaves and they don’t have the luxury of ignoring the climate crisis. This report confirms that those who lack proper infrastructure and basic health services like water and sanitation suffer most from changing climatic conditions,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra. “HHS is committed to using every tool available to protect the health of our nation from the devastating effects of climate change.”

“This report makes it clear that the choices we make now will determine the future of our health and the health of the world; highlighting both the mental and physical health effects of climate change, which are often overlooked,” said ADM Rachel Levine, Assistant Secretary for Health at HHS. “I am proud of the work HHS is doing to protect and promote human health in the face of climate change, and to build more sustainable and climate resilient health systems.”