Consumers Nutritional Preferences Positively Influence Hydrocolloids Market Growth

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increase in nutritionally aware consumers is expected to propel the growth of the hydrocolloids market during the forecast period. Consumers are preferring nutritional food as nutrition is critical for a multitude of reasons, including proper psychological well-being, muscle strength, pulmonary ventilation, infection prevention, wound healing, and cardiovascular function. Hydrocolloids are functional food ingredients that have great nutritional benefits and provide an opportunity to tailor nutritional value and offer potential health benefits by controlling gastric emptying and intestine brake mechanisms, glycemic response plasma cholesterol levels, and carbohydrate fermentation in the large intestine. Therefore, the increase in nutritionally aware consumers drives the growth of the hydrocolloids market.

The gellan gum is a key trend gaining popularity in the hydrocolloids market. Gellan gum is a water-soluble polysaccharide and multifunctional hydrocolloid commonly used as a gelling agent. It has properties of gelation, stabilization, texturizing, film-forming, thickening, structuring, and suspending agent and can be widely used in food and beverages, home care, personal care, and other industrial applications. Gellan gum is the most expensive form of hydrocolloid and is extensively used to improve food texture. For instance, in 2021, Jungbunzlauer, a Switzerland-based producer of natural biodegradable ingredients launched TayaGel, a high acyl Gellan gum. TayaGel is a highly functional hydrocolloid that has properties of excellent flavor release, suspending agent, thickening, and gelling agent. TayaGel HA is developed for all non-dairy products and TayaGel HA-D for dairy products.

The global hydrocolloids market size is expected to grow from $9.10 billion in 2021 to $10.48 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2%. The growth in the hydrocolloids market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The hydrocolloid market is expected to reach $16.45 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.9%.

Major players covered in the global hydrocolloids market are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ashland Global, Cargill Incorporated, CP Kelco, Darling Ingredients, DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences, Hispanagar S A, Ingredion Incorporated, Kerry Group, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Aquarev Industries, BASF, Fiberstar Inc., FMC Corporation, Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, Lotus Gums & Chemicals, Palsgaard A/S, and Hawkins Watts.

TBRC’s global hydrocolloids market analysis report is segmented by type into carrageenan, guar gum, gelatin, pectin, microcrystalline cellulose, others, by function into thickening, gelling, stabilizing, others, by source into botanical, microbial, animal, seaweed, synthetic, by application into food and beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care products, others.

