Programme to help Vietnamese, RoK firms beef up trade cooperation

A South Korea-Việt Nam business match-making in Vietnam Expo 2021. — Photo baodautu.vn

HÀ NỘI — A trade promotion programme between representatives of 58 enterprises from Incheon, Jeonju, Daegu, Gyeongbuk of the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Vietnamese firms will be held virtually on March 21-25 by the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) in Hà Nội.

During the five-day event, Korean businesses will introduce their high-quality products, including cosmetics and beauty equipment, supplementary foods, foods and beverage, consumer goods, household items, and mother and child products.

The event will offer a good chance for Vietnamese enterprises to expand partnerships with RoK suppliers and directly sample products sent from the RoK. Businesses of the two countries will also receive consultancy from the KOTRA Hà Nội.

According to this agency, Incheon is an important trading port of the RoK and the world. It became the country's first special economic zone in 2003, and currently serves as one of the RoK's largest export centres with 11 large industrial production complexes covering a wide range of fields.

As many as 17 firms from Incheon will attend the programme, while Jeonju – a culinary city of the RoK, will send 10 businesses to the event.

Daegu is the 4th largest city in the RoK. Its leading enterprises operating in the beauty and health industry have promoted their exports, especially to the Vietnamese market. Up to 20 businesses will represent the locality at the upcoming event.

Meanwhile, Gyeongbuk is not only famous for tourism but also boasts great potential for export. As many as 11 products from Gyeongbuk’s businesses are expected to be introduced at the event.

Following successful trade promotion activities over the last two years, KOTRA Hanoi plans to host about 70-80 similar events in both face-to-face and online forms in 2022, which are expected to contribute to speeding up economic recovery for the two countries’ business communities. — VNS