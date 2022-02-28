Norfield Development Partners Launches Transformative SaaS Based Locate Management System
Software designed to revolutionize the damage prevention industry
Our team embarked on a digital transformation effort of some of our most widely used technologies and the results are exceptional.”UNITED STATES, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Norfield Development Partners (NDP), a US-based software and technology provider that has delivered innovative solutions for the damage prevention industry for more than 40 years, today introduced its next generation SaaS product called Locator LOGiX™ that include several innovations guided by customer feedback and designed by NDP’s deeply experienced engineering and development team.
“Our team embarked on a digital transformation effort of some of our most widely used technologies and the results are exceptional. Users now have increased ability to easily optimize processes, streamline workloads and harness their information in real-time while fully leveraging the limitless power of data no matter where they are located,” says Chris LeBlanc, CEO of NDP. “Locator LOGiX modernizes the industries locates and ticket data with state-of-the-art intelligence on a mobile platform not found anywhere else today.”
Locator LOGiX is a principal example of how forward-thinking technology can transform the damage prevention industry. Key features include:
• Seamless automation for assigning locators and providing responses based on member code, ticket priority and geographical location.
• Advanced communication features such as alerts, broadcast messages from 811 centers, and even Electronic Positive Responses so utilities can communicate directly to the 811 center and excavators on the work being done.
• Vendor agnostic platform that can integrate with any ticket data.
• More accurate GIS mapping and locator routing so locators can now more easily determine the scope of the work.
• Predictive analytics to categorize locate tickets based on the type of construction project and the potential risk level.
• Robust reporting that includes system status, event viewer, end of day reports, tickets due and responses waiting to be sent.
• Manage workloads of field operations increasing efficiency and effectiveness.
• Superior search functionality to easily find the information needed in just one click.
NDP’s Locator LOGiX offers unrivaled next-generation technology with advanced communication features and reporting, automated processes, and revolutionary predictive analytics to help keep our communities safe now and into the future. Locator LOGiX is scheduled for release in April of this year.
About Norfield Development Partners:
Norfield Development Partner (NDP) is a US based software and technology provider that has delivered innovative solutions for the damage prevention industry for more than 40 years. Our deep industry experience, thorough understanding of market dynamics, and commitment to technological advancement continues to keep NDP at the forefront of the industry. Our customers range from Infrastructure, Government, Construction, Excavation, Utility and 811 Contact Centers. They span across the country and are among the most respected state notification centers within the US. NDP’s software processes more than tens of millions of notification requests annually. Most importantly, NDP has the longest industry track record of keeping people safe. For more information about NDP, please visit norfielddp.com.
