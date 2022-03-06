Revolutionary Powerful Smoke Machines For Realistic Lifesaving & Training
From simulating real life emergencies to dramatic & epic theatrical effects, market leading smoke machines are helping protect and entertain the world.
Smoke generators are safe tools used for simulating the danger of a real fire allowing firefighters to improve efficiency and minimize panic, so they can focus on making rescues and fighting fires.”LOUTH, LINCOLNSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UK based company Smodens in Lincolnshire, are global leaders in creating conditions to safely simulate some of the most dangerous scenarios imaginable. Fire fighters are some of the bravest men and women in the world, famous for dedicating their lives to saving others, responding to fires and explosions, automobile accidents and medical emergencies.
The stresses and horrors they face means rigorous fire training is essential, and it is one of the specialist areas Smodens focus on. Company spokesman Jens Madsen said, “Realistic smoke machines and smoke generators are safe and effective tools used for simulating the danger and confusion of a real fire. When you incorporate training smoke into regular training drills, it allows firefighters, first responders, and others to improve efficiency, minimize panic, and avoid disorientation so they can focus on making rescues and fighting fires.”
Smoke training machines and fluids can also be used in many other potentially dangerous training scenarios, including military exercises, law enforcement, aircraft safety and schools and college training.
But while a burning building is a terrifying thought, the construction industry itself must always put safety first. The process of smoke leak detection involves pumping smoke into buildings, rooms, drainage systems and the overall ‘plumbing tree’. It uses the precise amount of pressure needed to move smoke all the way through the building’s systems.
It is a tried-and-tested method to establish the airtightness and energy efficiency of buildings and construction projects of all sizes. With a set-up time of just 7 minutes and the capacity to cover 660m3 per minute, Smodens smoke machines provide quick, effective and trustworthy testing.
Perhaps the most glamorous, dramatic and memorable use of a powerful smoke machine is in the theatrical and live concert industry.
An epic performance would simply not have the same impact without swirling clouds of thick, safe smoke bringing the whole event to life. Imagine a Queen or Michael Jackson concert without smoke. Of course you can’t!
Smodens smoke machines are all chemical-free water-based smoke generators that create the thickest clouds of satisfying fog, without the risks of real smoke.
