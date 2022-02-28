Fintel Short Squeeze Leaderboard Identifies Short Squeeze Opportunities for Traders
Fintel’s short interest data identifies candidates for the week of February 27, 2022NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fintel.io, a provider of advanced research tools for data-driven investors, has developed a mathematical model that provides investors and traders with data that helps quantify the short squeeze risk for a company. This model takes into account a number of factors that contribute to short squeezes, including relative short interest, borrow fee rates, trading volume, and others.
The Short Squeeze Leaderboard provides a leaderboard ranking of companies with the highest Short Squeeze Score so traders can easily identify companies with the highest likelihood. For traders who want to find short squeeze opportunities before they happen, the Short Squeeze Leaderboard is an ideal tool.
Below are notable Short Squeeze candidates as of February 27, 2022 at 8:00pm EST:
* KAVL / Kaival Brands Innovation Group, Inc. (99.38)
Kaival Brand Innovations tops this week’s list with a score of 99.38. NASDAQ reported short interest is 3.5M shares, a 681% increase from the prior report of just 449K shares. This represents 26% of that total float. Additionally, the cost to borrow shares is a whopping 409%, one of the highest we’ve published in our short squeeze research notes.
* MDJH / MDJM, Ltd. (98.97)
MDJM Ltd is second on this week’s list with a score of 98.97. Raw short interest reported by NASDAQ is 419K shares, up 74,000% from last month’s disclosure of just 565 shares. With this increase, fully 28.85% of the total float is shorted. The cost to borrow shares is 145%.
* WEBR / Weber, Inc (97.87)
Weber is third on this week’s list with a score of 97.87. Raw short interest is 5.76M shares, an increase of 9.32% in the last four weeks and representing 32.26% of total float. The cost to borrow shares is 62.19%. Options sentiment is very negative, with a total market put/call ratio of 1.83.
* BLNK / Blink Charging, Co. (96.91)
Blink Charging is fourth on this week’s list with a score of 96.91. Raw short interest reported by NASDAQ is 15.2M shares, an increase of 8.52% in the last four weeks and comprising a meaty 41.93% of the total float. The cost to borrow BLNK shares is 67.564%. That said, options markets are slightly bullish on the shares, with a total market put/call ratio of 0.83, indicating open interest in calls outnumbers open interest in puts for the underlying security.
* HOOK / Hookipa Pharma, Inc. (96.70)
Hookipa Pharma is last on this week’s list with a score of 96.70. Raw short interest reported by NASDAQ is 2.8M shares, an increase of 26% in the last month and comprising 13% of total float. The cost to borrow shares is 53.10%, and at the current volume, days to cover is less than one day.
Short Squeeze Scores scoring model ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 being most likely, relative to its peers.
The Short Squeeze Leaderboard also compiles data like Short Interest % Float, Change in Volume, Change in Price, and Borrow Fee Rate into an easy-to-use leaderboard for investors to reference when making decisions.
For more information visit https://fintel.io/
About Fintel.io:
Fintel.io is a leading equity research platform designed to help data-driven investors make better investing decisions. Fintel provides deep analytics on a variety of market data, including fund ownership, insider trading activity, short interest, and company financials. Fintel currently tracks over 30,000 funds and over 63,000 securities traded worldwide. Information includes fund holdings, fund sentiment, financial data, and regulatory filings. Fintel was founded by Wilton Risenhoover.
About Finpedia.co
Fintel.io developed Finpedia.co as another resource for investors. Finpedia is a financial wiki that aims to develop thorough and complete research reports on every publicly traded company in the world. These research reports are crowdsourced from public documents such as regulatory filings and news reports. The most recent research report is Union Bank of India.
