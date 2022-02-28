MortgageHippo Sends Executives to CUNA GAC

Valentin Saportas

Saportas will sit for an interview with organization leadership.

CHICAGO, IL, USA, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MortgageHippo, the leading consumer-first low-code/no-code digital lending platform, has sent two of its top executives to the Credit Union National Association’s (CUNA’s) Government Affairs Conference in Washington, D.C., February 27-March 3, 2022. The event puts credit union executives in contact with legislators and regulators for a week of meetings.

“Credit unions have a special approach to the financial services business and have been a model for institutions seeking to increase the satisfaction of those they serve” said Valentin Saportas, CEO at MortgageHippo, “Credit union executives have been very successful in employing new technologies to increase member satisfaction and to meet the changing needs in their communities. We are proud to support them in Washington.”

Sapportas will be joined in Washington by Chief Commercial Officer Marvin Chang. The team will meet with credit union executives who actively use the company’s technology and those who are considering a change to a more member-facing tech stack. Their primary goal at the show will be to support industry executives as they share their stories with government officials.

“We expect the regulators to be very active this year,” said Ryan Donovan, CUNA’s Executive Vice-President and Chief Advocacy Officer in a video on the conference website. “Our advocacy ‘why’ is to revolutionize the operating environment for credit unions so that [our members] can continue to improve your members' financial well-being and advance the communities you serve.”

“Credit unions have served their members for years, often generations,” Chang said. “These institutions have literally grown up with their members. Today, their members are fully invested in digital commerce and they expect their financial services partners to provide a similar experience. Credit unions have risen to this challenge. MortgageHippo is proud to empower credit unions to provide the digital lending experience their members deserve.”

To contact the team to schedule a meeting while they are in Washington, email info@mortgagehippo.com.

