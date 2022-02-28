St Johnsbury Barracks / Fire Investigation *Updated*

Updated information is in red.

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY FIRE & EXPLOSION INVESTIGATION UNIT

VERMONT STATE POLICE – St Johnsbury Barracks

Vermont State Police Case # 22A4001299

INCIDENT TYPE: Fire Investigation

FIRE INVESTIGATORS: Detective Sergeant Clark Lombardi, Assistant State Fire Marshal Joshua Maxham- Division of Fire Safety

CONTACT# 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 02/26/2022 Approximately 1015 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2597 River Rd Lunenburg, VT

VICTIM: Talietha Lewis

AGE: 31

VICTIM: Peter Parlock

AGE: 36

VICTIM: Juvenile

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lunenburg, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On February 26, 2022, at approximately 1015 hours, the Lunenburg Fire Department received a report of a structure fire located at 2597 River Rd in Lunenburg. The Lunenburg Fire Department, as well as several other surrounding fire departments, to include Concord VT, Lancaster NH, Whitefield NH, Jefferson NH and Dalton NH, responded to the location and observed the structure to be fully engulfed. Fire suppression efforts were conducted. The single-family two-story structure sustained extensive damage and was considered a total loss.

Three subjects, who lived in the residence, were transported to Weeks Memorial Hospital located in New Hampshire to be treated for non-life threatening injuries sustained from the fire.

As part of Lunenburg Fire Chief Robert Shaw’s assessment of the fire, he contacted the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit (FEIU) for assistance in determining the origin and cause of the fire.

FEIU members responded to Lunenburg and conducted a scene examination. The cause of the fire is under investigation and at this time is believed to be accidental. The circumstances surrounding the fire are not suspicious and there is no evidence of any type of criminal activity.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Clark Lombardi at the St Johnsbury barracks at 802-748-3111.

People with information may also contact the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program at 800-32-ARSON. The Arson Tip Award Program is a separate entity from the state police, and through funding from insurance companies offers a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Detective Sergeant Clark Lombardi

Bureau of Criminal Investigation

Vermont State Police

Fire and Explosion Unit

BCI Troop A – East

Derby Barracks

