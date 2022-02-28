Submit Release
News Search

There were 108 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,189 in the last 365 days.

St Johnsbury Barracks / Fire Investigation *Updated*

Updated information is in red.

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY FIRE & EXPLOSION INVESTIGATION UNIT

VERMONT STATE POLICE – St Johnsbury Barracks

 

Vermont State Police Case # 22A4001299

 

INCIDENT TYPE: Fire Investigation

 

FIRE INVESTIGATORS: Detective Sergeant Clark Lombardi, Assistant State Fire Marshal Joshua Maxham- Division of Fire Safety

CONTACT# 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 02/26/2022 Approximately 1015 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2597 River Rd Lunenburg, VT

 

VICTIM: Talietha Lewis

AGE: 31

 

VICTIM: Peter Parlock

AGE: 36

 

VICTIM: Juvenile

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lunenburg, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On February 26, 2022, at approximately 1015 hours, the Lunenburg Fire Department received a report of a structure fire located at 2597 River Rd in Lunenburg. The Lunenburg Fire Department, as well as several other surrounding fire departments, to include Concord VT, Lancaster NH, Whitefield NH, Jefferson NH and Dalton NH, responded to the location and observed the structure to be fully engulfed. Fire suppression efforts were conducted. The single-family two-story structure sustained extensive damage and was considered a total loss. 

 

Three subjects, who lived in the residence, were transported to Weeks Memorial Hospital located in New Hampshire to be treated for non-life threatening injuries sustained from the fire.

As part of Lunenburg Fire Chief Robert Shaw’s assessment of the fire, he contacted the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit (FEIU) for assistance in determining the origin and cause of the fire.

 

FEIU members responded to Lunenburg and conducted a scene examination.  The cause of the fire is under investigation and at this time is believed to be accidental. The circumstances surrounding the fire are not suspicious and there is no evidence of any type of criminal activity.

 

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Clark Lombardi at the St Johnsbury barracks at 802-748-3111.

 

People with information may also contact the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program at 800-32-ARSON. The Arson Tip Award Program is a separate entity from the state police, and through funding from insurance companies offers a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

 

Detective Sergeant Clark Lombardi

Bureau of Criminal Investigation

Vermont State Police

Fire and Explosion Unit

BCI Troop A – East

Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, VT 05829

Office: (802) 334-8881

Fax: (802) 334-4739

Email: Clark.Lombardi@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

St Johnsbury Barracks / Fire Investigation *Updated*

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.