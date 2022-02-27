Submit Release
Update on Emergency Bridge Repairs on SB Route 74 over I-83 in York Township, York County

Repairs underway following bridge strike

Harrisburg, PA – Here is an update on the Route 74 (Queen Street) bridge that was struck Thursday at northbound Interstate 83 (Exit 16) in York Township, York County. 

PennDOT expects emergency repairs to be completed as planned by 6:00 AM tomorrow, Monday, February 28. However, should the repairs not be completed, traffic control measures currently in place at the interchange will remain in effect into the morning rush hour. This could cause delays.

Currently, southbound Route 74 over I-83 is closed, lane restrictions are in place in both directions of Interstate 83 at the interchange and Exit 16A off-ramp from southbound I-83 to southbound Route 74 is closed.

Detours for southbound Route 74 and the Exit 16A off-ramp are in place. Motorists wishing to access southbound Route 74 from north of the closure should take southbound I-83 to Exit 14 (Route 182/Leader Heights), then take northbound I-83 back to Exit 16A and Route 74. Motorists wishing to access southbound Route 74 from southbound I-83 should continue to Exit 14 and take northbound I-83 to Exit 16A.

Once repairs are complete, southbound Route 74 will be open to a single lane, lane restrictions on I-83 will be lifted, and Exit 16A off-ramp from southbound I-83 to southbound Route 74 will be placed in a stop condition. The lane restriction on southbound Route 74 and the Exit 16A stop condition are long-term conditions that will remain in place until a permanent repair can be completed.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8.

Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018

###

