Supply Chain Crisis creates a better product

BROOKSVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 27 years ago Zymöl launched Cleaner Wax. The first 'real' Cleaner and Wax combination not based on petrol solvents. Because of petrol-solvent limitations, cleaning and waxing products have had a history of either cleaning or waxing but not doing both very well. The number one consumer watchdog rated Zymöl Cleaner Wax exceptional at both tasks.

The Supply Chain Crisis left Zymöl unable to obtain historical ingredients.

The supply chain crisis hurts everyone, but it sent Zymöl down the path of enhancing products with the addition of an Ultra Microscopic SiO2 polishing agent. Zymöl Cleaner Wax is now blended with heavy nano Carnauba and thick essence oils to impart a bonded high gloss wax that protects the finish, all while removing minor paint blemishes and hairline scratches.

"After a year of tedious sourcing, reformulation, formula testing and stability assurance, Zymöl Cleaner Wax now applies easier, cleans better and feels like glass with a longer lasting brilliant shine" says Laura Robinson President of Zymöl. Robinson added "Simply paint restoration in a bottle".

Zymöl continues to change the world’s expectations of superior results, customer care and customer satisfaction at Retail with Natural and Organically derived surface care products sought after by the owners of the most prized possessions.

Zymol SiO2 Cleaner Wax is now available on Amazon, at many brick and mortar automotive supply stores and online throughout the world.

Zymöl Profile

Zymöl (pronounced ZYE-mol) is the world’s leading producer of premium automotive care products. Its effectiveness, natural ingredients, environmental compatibility and adoption by the automotive elite distinguish and separate Zymöl from the other less quality offerings.

With over 200 years of formula experience, Zymöl has developed washing, cleaning and feeding products that are used to protect and shine the finest cars in the world.

Museums, car enthusiasts and automobile manufacturers have discovered the value of Zymöl. Owners of finest automobiles in the world enjoy Zymöl custom wax formulas for their cars.

Zymöl is dedicated to helping present and future generations preserve and protect the contributions made by the designers, manufacturers, collectors and restorers of our motorized works of art, new or old.

Zymöl also provides Boating, Motorcycle, Aircraft and Music care products with a new eye toward Home Care. Zymöl is privately held and operated family business.

