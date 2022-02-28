Content Evolution turns 20
Content Evolution Membership Federation Celebrates its 20th Anniversary of Service to ClientsRESEARCH TRIANGLE REGION, NC, USA, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Content Evolution today celebrates its 20th anniversary. Content Evolution is a federation of professional practice and service companies working in voice-of-people research, business models, brand strategy and management, and customer and organization experience and presence design.
Content Evolution is a Limited Liability Company (LLC) chartered in 2002 on this day in the State of North Carolina, with clients and federation members around the world. The federation operates on a unique no-fee business model for its members. Company and professional members remain independent yet practice together under the Content Evolution umbrella of trust and mutual benefit.
Content Evolution was founded by Kevin Clark, first Brand Steward of ThinkPad notebook computers; originally IBM, today Lenovo, and Director emeritus Brand and Values Experience, IBM. Clark as Federation Leader & President says “This year we celebrate 20 years of listening and leading for clients and thoughtful leaders around the world. We believe in the powerful intersection of intention and attention. This is the positive energy released from refining and amplifying client intention, and deeply knowing relevance and value to customers, shareholders, and stakeholders. This goes exponential by the gravitational pull of mission and purpose to drive attention that is both authentic in context and mutually beneficial. This is what we design for and deliver to Content Evolution clients,” says Clark.
Content Evolution as a name and represented by the organization logo, means content, as in “content of your character” as an organization, protected and nurtured during work together as represented by the red brackets of the logo, and as an exponent and proponent force causing this core content to intentionally and purposefully evolve.
Content Evolution also has the world’s first blended human and machine learning agent Board of Advisors. Trusted living advisors appear as color photos, and black & white photos represent people from the past that have inspired Content Evolution’s founder starting in childhood through adulthood.
Current Content Evolution Members include Audiobrain, Australian Online Research (AOR), Awakening Value, Bartelme & Associates, Brandifference, Canopy Gap, Catalyst Branding, Choiceflows, Commonweal, DesignKaz, Flexcel Network, Grant McCracken, Human Centered Design Network of Japan, Humanity Inc, Jack Hayes Business Plans, Jamai Wallis Blivin, Kristin Little Research, Kwologic Design, Ming Advisory, Numerator, platformUX, Position the Future, Quality Online Research (QOR), Smile Design Academy, SocialTech.ai, Storyvine, Strategic Horizons, Stratton + Strategy, Synecticsworld, ThinkNext Design, UserWorks, Visible Value, World Meetings Plus. Content Evolution also has a SenseMapping practice team for coherent organization and multi-sensory customer presence design - https://sensemapping.world
Content Evolution directly and through its members have done work for and consulted with some of the largest and most valuable brands in the world along with interesting new start-ups, including 1200.Areo, Armstrong, Bank of America, Bayer Crop Science, Canopy Gap, Chiba Institute of Technology, Coca-Cola, Cognizant, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Desgrippes/Gobe, Duke Corporate Education, Fluor, Georgia-Pacific, IBM, Indian School of Business (ISB), Interbrand, International Crop Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT), Jack Morton, Kyocera, Lenovo, Michigan State University, Musashino Arts University, NASA, NEC, Newberry College, Open Future Institute, Qualcomm, Restart Partners, Root Capital, SENS Foundation, SocialTech.ai, Stars & Stripes, Storyvine, Tanjo.ai, Toshiba, Turbotic, Ultisim, University of South Carolina Moore School of Business, University Consortium for Executive Education (UNICON), U.S. National Parks Service, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, University of Tokyo, Unmudl, Visible Value, Washington State Department of Commerce, and Whirlpool.
