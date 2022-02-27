Westminster Barracks / DUI and Negligent Operation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B1001217
TROOPER: TPR. Joseph Galusha
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600
DATE/TIME: February 25, 2022 @ 2252 hours
LOCATION: I-91 South MM 19
VIOLATION: DUI & Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: William Nutter
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shirley MA
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On February 25, 2022 at approximately 2252 hours, Vermont State Police received multiple reports of a vehicle traveling the wrong direction on Interstate 91. Troopers successfully located and stopped the vehicle at MM 19 in the town of Putney. The operator showed multiple signs of impairment and was placed under arrest for negligent operation and suspicion of DUI. The operator was released to Southern State Correctional Facility and was held till sober. The operator was given a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division on 3/22/2022.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division.
COURT DATE/TIME: March 22, 2022 / 1300
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.