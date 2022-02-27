Westminster Barracks / DUI and Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B1001217

TROOPER: TPR. Joseph Galusha

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

DATE/TIME: February 25, 2022 @ 2252 hours

LOCATION: I-91 South MM 19

VIOLATION: DUI & Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: William Nutter

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shirley MA

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On February 25, 2022 at approximately 2252 hours, Vermont State Police received multiple reports of a vehicle traveling the wrong direction on Interstate 91. Troopers successfully located and stopped the vehicle at MM 19 in the town of Putney. The operator showed multiple signs of impairment and was placed under arrest for negligent operation and suspicion of DUI. The operator was released to Southern State Correctional Facility and was held till sober. The operator was given a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division on 3/22/2022.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division.

COURT DATE/TIME: March 22, 2022 / 1300

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.