Williston Barracks/DUI #1

CASE#: 22B5000547
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 2/27/22 at 0057 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Panton Road, Panton, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #1
ACCUSED: Michelle Mertens
AGE: 47
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Panton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On February 27, 2022 at approximately 0057 hours, Troopers from the Williston Barracks came across a black 2017 Mercedes SUV stuck in a ditch on Panton Road in the Town of Panton. The operator was present on scene and identified as Michelle Mertens (47) of Panton, VT.
While speaking with Mertens, Troopers detected several signs of impairment. Mertens was ultimately arrested for DUI and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Mertens was later released on citation to appear at the Addison County Superior Court-Criminal Division at a later date to answer to the charge of DUI #1.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 3/14/22 at 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
