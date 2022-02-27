Derby Barracks/DUI, Gross Neg Op, Exc Speed

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A5000765

TROOPER: Act Sgt Daniel Lynch

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 2/26/22, approx. 2300 hours

LOCATION: VT-111, Morgan

VIOLATION:

DUI#1

Grossly Negligent Operation

Excessive Speed

ACCUSED: Ryan Daniels

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Island Pond, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, a Dodge Ram pickup was observed traveling east at extreme speeds on VT-111 near the Morgan Country Store. An attempt to stop the vehicle was made however visual contact was quickly lost due to the speeds involved.

Approximately one mile later, the vehicle was observed passing another motorist in the same direction, operating in a grossly negligent manner and traveling at speeds in excess of 80 MPH in a 35 MPH zone in the area of the state beach on VT-111. A traffic stop was attempted again in this location. The vehicle was ultimately stopped after a total of approximately three miles from the initial contact.

The operator was taken into custody at the scene without further incident, and identified as the accused. Indicators of impairment were detected, and he was taken into custody for suspicion of the above offenses. Upon completion of processing, he was released to the custody of a sober adult with a citation to appear in court.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Orleans

COURT DATE/TIME: 3/15/22, 1000 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.