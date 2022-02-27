Williston Barracks / MV Crash - DUI #2 Drug
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A1001159
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)878-7111
DATE/TIME: February 26, 2022 at approximately 2026 hours
STREET: Interstate 89 Southbound
TOWN: South Burlington
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Mile Marker 89.6
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VIOLATION: DUI # 2 - Drug
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR / Accused: Donovan Desmaris
AGE: 27
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2012
VEHICLE MAKE: Hyundai
VEHICLE MODEL: Santa Fe
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Lacerations to hand, leg, and back pain
HOSPITAL: UVM Medical
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On February 26, 2022 at approximately 2026 hours, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a single vehicle crash – rollover on Interstate 89 south mile marker 89.6 in the town of South Burlington. Troopers arrived on scene and identified the operator as Donovan Desmaris (27) of Burlington. Through the course of the investigation, Desmaris was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI – Drug and was transported to UVM Medical for suspected minor injuries. At the conclusion of processing, Desmaris was issued a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Court – Criminal Division on May 12, 2022 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of DUI # 2 – Drug.
Vermont State Police was assisted by South Burlington Fire and Rescue, UVM Police, and the vehicle was towed from the scene by Handy’s Towing. The left lane of the interstate was closed briefly until the vehicle was removed.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Chittenden County - Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/12/2022 at 0815 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Brandon Sweet
Vermont State Police - Williston
2777 St. George Road
Williston, VT 05495
(802) 878-7111