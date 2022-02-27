Williston Barracks / MV Crash - DUI #2 Drug

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A1001159

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)878-7111

DATE/TIME: February 26, 2022 at approximately 2026 hours

STREET: Interstate 89 Southbound

TOWN: South Burlington

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Mile Marker 89.6

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VIOLATION: DUI # 2 - Drug

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR / Accused: Donovan Desmaris

AGE: 27

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2012

VEHICLE MAKE: Hyundai

VEHICLE MODEL: Santa Fe

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Lacerations to hand, leg, and back pain

HOSPITAL: UVM Medical

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On February 26, 2022 at approximately 2026 hours, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a single vehicle crash – rollover on Interstate 89 south mile marker 89.6 in the town of South Burlington. Troopers arrived on scene and identified the operator as Donovan Desmaris (27) of Burlington. Through the course of the investigation, Desmaris was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI – Drug and was transported to UVM Medical for suspected minor injuries. At the conclusion of processing, Desmaris was issued a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Court – Criminal Division on May 12, 2022 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of DUI # 2 – Drug.

Vermont State Police was assisted by South Burlington Fire and Rescue, UVM Police, and the vehicle was towed from the scene by Handy’s Towing. The left lane of the interstate was closed briefly until the vehicle was removed.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Chittenden County - Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/12/2022 at 0815 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Brandon Sweet

Vermont State Police - Williston

2777 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

(802) 878-7111