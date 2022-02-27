02-26-2022 West Virginia Lottery Announces New Draw Game, CA$H POP

Charleston, W.Va. – The West Virginia Lottery has announced a new draw game to its product line. CA$H POP will present some variety to its typical draw game lineup, with new draws every 15 minutes.

The game is offered seven days a week from 5:01 AM to 3:45 AM.

Players can choose just a single number, a few numbers, or all numbers ranging from 1-15. Each number selected will be randomly assigned a prize amount, starting with five times the dollar amount played on that particular number. Players have a chance to win anywhere from $5 to $5,000 on a single number. The random prize amounts depend on the amount you play.

CA$H POP play slips can be created on the West Virginia Lottery mobile app at any time, or on Lottery vending machines at select retail locations, and can also be purchased from any WV Lottery retailer at any time. The mobile app and vending machines will provide a step-by-step for building players’ CA$H POP tickets.

On a paper play slip, you must use blue or black ink or a pencil.

There will be ‘quick pick’ and ‘cover all’ options available on each play slip, where players can have a number randomly selected for them, or have all 15 numbers selected. There are also sections to select how many multi-draws the player would like, going up to eight consecutive draws.

The total cost of a CA$H POP wager is how many numbers are selected, times the dollar amount put on each number, multiplied by the number of draws selected.

The draw game officially launched Sunday, February 27. An official How-To video as well as additional information can be found at wvlottery.com.