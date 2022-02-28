EDRM Announces Venio Systems, LLC as Newest Trusted Partner

Setting the global standards for e-discovery

At Venio, we are committed to serving the legal community through education, software and support.” — Ankur Agarwal, vice president of products at Venio Systems

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Setting the global standards for e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) is pleased to announce Venio Systems, LLC, the fastest growing global leader in delivering best-in-class eDiscovery technology, has joined EDRM as a Preserver Trusted Partner.

EDiscovery technology plays a central role in organizations as they strive to rebound from the current global crisis to be more cohesive, more stable and more productive entities. Robust eDiscovery technology, supported by expertise and services, helps organizations respond to litigation, compliance and investigation demands. In a new era of remote work at scale, organizations need to securely manage information, protect confidential and privileged access and collaborate effectively to be efficient and productive, and adhere to the increasingly complex demands of security and data privacy frameworks.

“At Venio, we are committed to serving the legal community through education, software and support,” says Ankur Agarwal, vice president of products at Venio. “We believe that EDRM, with its rich ecosystem of partners and members, is one of the best avenues to reach all legal professionals. Whether you are looking for the latest in eDiscovery or trying to learn something new in byte sized information, Venio is here to help with our world-class software and vast collection of readily available media resources,” said Agarwal.

Venio’s monthly software releases and content-filled newsletters, blog posts and videos empower you to be more productive and serve your internal and external customers efficiently.

Among the EDRM opportunities and resources available to partners like Venio Systems, are the ability to connect, network and contribute via EDRM projects and events, share their service and product offerings, and enhance brand awareness to a global community. The EDRM community of knowledgeable, multidisciplinary professionals is building resources to enhance eDiscovery, privacy, security, and information governance frameworks, processes and standards.

“Our trusted EDRM partner, Venio Systems, was the go-to for processing in eDiscovery’s earlier days, and now they have a full end-to-end offering,” says Mary Mack, CEO and chief legal technologist at EDRM. “We are looking forward to sharing their advances with our community.”

This partnership provides Venio Systems with access to the EDRM community, comprised of 33% corporations, 30% law firms, 23% software and service providers, 12% governments, and the remaining 2% a mix of educators, students, judges and media spanning 136 countries across six continents. Learn more about Venio Systems’ solutions at https://veniosystems.com.

About Venio Systems

Discover the unknown and achieve the best possible outcome in every single matter with Venio Systems. The world’s most sensitive government agencies, service providers, corporations and law firms use Venio to develop a highly secure eDiscovery practice that eliminates data sprawl and cuts time and cost of managing petabytes of data from early case assessment and processing to review and production. Founded by innovators and developers with over 40 years of combined experience, Venio Systems is the only eDiscovery platform with a processing speed of over 10 terabytes per day, a full-featured and AI-powered review, complete end-to-end automation and self-service built on a unified data layer. Flexible licensing and deployment options across datacenter, private cloud and cloud-native Software-as-a-Service make Venio an easy choice no matter what stage of eDiscovery adoption you are in. Learn more about products, including Venio Cloud, Venio Legal Hold, Venio ECA, Venio Review, and VenioOne eDiscovery, at https://veniosystems.com.

Venio Social media accounts:

● LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/234684/),

● Twitter (https://twitter.com/veniosystems) and

● Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/veniosystems)

About EDRM

Empowering the global leaders of eDiscovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates practical resources to improve eDiscovery, privacy, security and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, tools, guides and test datasets to improve best practices throughout the world. EDRM has an international presence in 136 countries and growing, and an innovative support infrastructure for individuals, law firms, corporations and government organizations seeking to improve the practice and provision of data and legal discovery. Learn more about the EDRM today at EDRM.net.

Press contact: