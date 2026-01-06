ComplexDiscovery OÜ Launches Winter 2026 eDiscovery Pricing Survey, Seeking Clarity in a Maturing GenAI Market

Survey to Remain Open Through Mid-February 2026

TALLINN, ESTONIA, January 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ComplexDiscovery, a leading independent digital publication providing insights on cybersecurity, data privacy, regulatory compliance, and eDiscovery, today announced the launch of its Winter 2026 eDiscovery Pricing Survey, developed in partnership with the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM). Now entering its fifteenth edition, this semi-annual survey continues to serve as a vital benchmark for legal and technology professionals seeking transparency in an ecosystem increasingly defined by the practical adoption of Generative AI (GenAI).

“As we move from the initial excitement of GenAI into a phase of practical implementation and standardization, understanding the cost implications is more critical than ever,” said Mary Mack, CEO and Chief Legal Technologist of EDRM. “The Winter 2026 survey offers our community a unique opportunity to benchmark their spending and strategies against real-world data, ensuring they remain informed in a rapidly evolving landscape.”

From Experimentation to Standardization: Tracking the Cost of Innovation

Building on the Summer 2025 survey findings—which highlighted an “unsettled frontier” in GenAI pricing models—the Winter 2026 edition aims to capture how these cost structures are stabilizing. While previous data revealed significant uncertainty, with nearly half of respondents unsure about per-document costs for GenAI-assisted review, this new iteration seeks to determine if the market is converging on specific pricing standards, such as per-token billing or outcome-based models.

The survey also continues to track core eDiscovery services, including forensic collection, processing, and hosting, which have historically shown trends toward commoditization. By contrasting these mature service lines with emerging AI-driven workflows, the survey provides a holistic view of the “push and pull” between cost compression in traditional areas and premium pricing for specialized, tech-enabled expertise.

“With the global eDiscovery market continuing its trajectory toward a projected $25 billion valuation by 2029, data-driven decision-making is no longer a luxury—it is a necessity,” said Holley Robinson, Senior Marketing Operations Manager at ComplexDiscovery. “We invite professionals from across the spectrum—law firms, corporate legal departments, and service providers—to share their insights and help shape a transparent economic picture of our industry.”

Call to Action: Contribute to Industry Transparency

ComplexDiscovery invites legal professionals, corporate counsel, litigation support specialists, and eDiscovery service providers to participate in the Winter 2026 eDiscovery Pricing Survey. Participation helps build a robust dataset that benefits the entire legal technology community.

The survey will remain open through mid-February 2026 and can be accessed directly at:

https://complexd.blog/Winter-2026-Pricing-Survey

About ComplexDiscovery OÜ

ComplexDiscovery OÜ is an independent digital publication and research organization based in Tallinn, Estonia. ComplexDiscovery covers cybersecurity, data privacy, regulatory compliance, and eDiscovery, with reporting that connects legal and business technology developments—including high-growth startup trends—to international business, policy, and global security dynamics. Focusing on technology and risk issues shaped by cross-border regulation and geopolitical complexity, ComplexDiscovery delivers editorial coverage, original analysis, and curated briefings for a global audience of legal, compliance, security, and technology professionals. Learn more at ComplexDiscovery.com.

