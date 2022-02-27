Submit Release
News Search

There were 120 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,219 in the last 365 days.

DUI/ Rutland Barracks

CASE#: 22B4000945

TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Corporal Christopher Loyzelle                                                                    

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: February 26, 2022 / 1718 hours

LOCATION: Rutland City

VIOLATION: DUI

 

ACCUSED: Marian Santa

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Carteret, NJ

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On February 26, 2022, at approximately 1718 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on Woodstock Avenue in the City of Rutland.

 

Investigation revealed the operator Marian Santa (28) had been driving under the influence of alcohol. 

 

Santa was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the State Police Barracks for processing.

 

Santa was issued a citation to appear at the Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division at a later date and time for the DUI.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: March 14, 2022 / 1000 hours

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

You just read:

DUI/ Rutland Barracks

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.