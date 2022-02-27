DUI/ Rutland Barracks

CASE#: 22B4000945

TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Corporal Christopher Loyzelle

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: February 26, 2022 / 1718 hours

LOCATION: Rutland City

VIOLATION: DUI

ACCUSED: Marian Santa

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Carteret, NJ

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On February 26, 2022, at approximately 1718 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on Woodstock Avenue in the City of Rutland.

Investigation revealed the operator Marian Santa (28) had been driving under the influence of alcohol.

Santa was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the State Police Barracks for processing.

Santa was issued a citation to appear at the Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division at a later date and time for the DUI.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: March 14, 2022 / 1000 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.