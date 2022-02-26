The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Announces That it Is Investigating Paypal Holdings, Inc. on Behalf of Shareholders

Plaque for 2022 AV Preeminent Rating by Nationally Recognized Personal Injury Attorney Timothy L. MIles

Nationally Recognized Shareholder Rights Attorney Timothy L. MIles Receives 2022 AV Preeminent Recognition

plaque

Nationally Recognized Shareholder Rights Attorney Timothy L. MIles Recognized as a Top Rated Lawyers In Tennessee (2020)

100 with circle around

Nationally Recognized Shareholder Rights Attorney Timothy L. MIles to Be Featured in the Upcoming Eddition of the Top 100 Lawyers Magazine

picture of man in suit

Shareholder Rights Attorney Timothy L. Miles

plaque

Nationally Recognized Shareholder Rights Attorney Timothy L. MIles b

Paypal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Long-term holders of PayPay stock are urged to contact us for a free, no-obligation, case evaluation”
— Timothy L. Miles
HENDERSONVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles, who has been leading the fight to protect shareholder rights for over 20 years, announces that it is investigating Paypal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) to determine whether certain PayPal officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties to the Company after the filing of an amended complaint in the class action lawsuit, Kang v. PayPal Holdings, Inc., Case No. 21-cv-06468 which is pending in the Northern District of California and is assigned to Judge Charles R. Breyer.

If you suffered a losses due to PayPal 's misconduct and are a long-time holder, click here.

Paypal Misled Shareholders About its Business Prospects

The complaint alleged that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) PayPal had deficient disclosure controls and procedures; (ii) as a result, PayPal’s business practices with respect to PayPal Credit remained non-compliant with applicable laws and/or regulations; (iii) PayPal’s practices regarding payment of interchange rates related to its debit cards were likewise non-compliant with applicable laws and/or regulations; (iv) accordingly, PayPal’s revenues derived from its PayPal Credit and debit card practices were in part the subject of improper conduct and thus unsustainable; (v) all the foregoing subjected the Company to an increased risk of regulatory investigation and enforcement; and (vi) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Long-term Paypal Investors Urged to Contact the Firm

If you are a long-term stockholder of Paypal, have information, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Timothy L. Miles, Esquire, Toll-Free at 855-846-6529, or by email to tmiles@timmileslaw.com or just click here.

About Timothy L. Miles


Timothy L. Miles is a nationally recognized shareholder rights attorney from Nashville, Tennessee who was recently featured in The Top 100 Lawyers Magazine. Earlier this year, Mr. Miles was recognized as a 2021 Top Ranked Lawyer; 2021 Top Rated Litigator; and a 2021 Elite Lawyer of The South by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM, his third consecutive year to receive each award. Mr. Miles also maintains the AV Preeminent Rating by Martindale-Hubbell®, their highest rating for both legal ability and ethics. Mr. Miles is a member of the prestigious Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association, a superb rated attorney by Avvo, a recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award by Premier Lawyers of America (2019) and recognized as a Distinguished Lawyer, Recognizing Excellence in Securities Law, by Lawyers of Distinction (2019). Awards: Top Rated Litigator by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019-2021); Top Rated Lawyer by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019-2021); Elite Lawyer of The South by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019-2021); Member of the Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association (2017-2021); AV® Preeminent™ Rating by Martindale-Hubble® (2014-2021); PRR AV Preeminent Rating on Lawyers.com (2018-2021); The Top-Rated Lawyer in Litigation™ for Ethical Standards and Legal Ability (Martindale-Hubble® 2015); Lifetime Achievement Award by Premier Lawyers of America (2019); Distinguished Lawyer, Recognizing Excellence in Securities Law, by Lawyers of Distinction (2019-2021); Superb Rated Attorney (Avvo); Avvo Top Rated Lawyer for (Avvo 2017-2020). Mr. Miles has authored numerous publications advocating for shareholdings including most recently: Free Portfolio Monitoring Services Offered by Plaintiff Securities Firms Provides Significant Benefits to Investors (Timothy L. Miles, Dec. 3, 2019).


Contact:
Timothy L. Miles, Esq.
Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles
141 Saundersville Road, #2202
Hendersonville, TN 37075
Telephone: (855-846-6529)
Email: tmiles@timmileslaw.com
Website: www.classactionlawyertn.com

Leading the Fight to Protect Shareholder Rights for Over 20 Years

Timothy Lee. Miles
Law Offices Of Timothy L. Miles
+1 6155877384
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

THE LAW OFFICES OF TIMOTHYY L. MILES; ACCOLADES, HONER AND RECOGNITIONS

You just read:

The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Announces That it Is Investigating Paypal Holdings, Inc. on Behalf of Shareholders

Distribution channels: Politics, Real Estate & Property Management, Religion


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Timothy Lee. Miles
Law Offices Of Timothy L. Miles
+1 6155877384
Company/Organization
Law Offices Of Timothy L. Miles
124 Shiloh Ridge
Hendersonville, Tennessee, 37075
United States
+1 615-587-7384
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Timothy L. Miles is a nationally recognized securities class action and shareholder rights attorney who has been leading the fight to protect shareholder rights for over 19 years. Mr. Miles received a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee in 1993 and his J.D. from the Nashville School of Law in May 2001, graduating third in his class, and was made a member of the Honorable Society of Cooper’s Inn which is reserved for students graduating in the top ten percent of their class. He is admitted to practice before the Tennessee Supreme Court; the United States District Court for the Western, Middle and Eastern Districts of Tennessee and the District of Colorado; and the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals. He is a member of the Nashville Bar Association; National Trial Lawyers Association; and Harry Phillips American Inns of Court (Student Member 2000). Mr. Miles has dedicated his career to representing shareholders in complex class-action litigation. Whether serving as lead, co-lead, or liaison counsel, Mr. Miles has helped recover hundreds of millions of dollars for defrauded investors, shaped precedent-setting decisions, and delivered real corporate governance reforms. Judges and peers have repeatedly recognized Mr. Miles’ relentless advocacy for shareholders, as well as his unbendable ethical standards. For example, Mr. Miles is a member of the prestigious Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association, which is by invitation only and is “extended to those attorneys who exemplify superior qualifications, trial results, and leadership in their respective state based upon objective and uniformly applied criteria.” The National Trial Lawyers Association explained the significance of this honor: “With the selection of Timothy L. Miles by The National Trial Lawyers: Top 100, [Mr.] Miles has shown that he exemplifies superior qualifications, leadership skills, and trial results as a trial lawyer. The selection process for this elite honor is based on a multi-phase process which includes peer nominations combined with third party research.” Further, “[m]embership is extended only to the select few of the most qualified attorneys from each state or region who demonstrate superior qualifications of leadership, reputation, influence, stature and public profile measured by objective and uniformly applied standards in compliance with state bar and national Rule 4-7.” Mr. Miles other recognitions include: - AV® Preeminent™ Rating by Martindale-Hubble® (2014-2020) - AV® Preeminent™ Attorney – Judicial Edition (2017-2020) - Top Ranked Lawyer by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019-2020). - Top Rated Litigator by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019-2020). - Elite Lawyer of the South by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019). - PRR AV Preeminent Rating on Lawyers.com by Martindale-Hubble® (2018-2020). -America’s Most Honored Lawyers 2020 – Top 1% by Lawyers of Distinction (2020). -The Top-Rated Lawyer in Litigation™ for Ethical Standards and Legal Ability by Martindale-Hubble® (Feb. 2015). -Distinguished Lawyer, Recognizing Excellence in Securities Law, Lawyers of Distinction (2019) -Lifetime Achievement Award by Premier Lawyers of America (2019). -Superb Rated Attorney, (10.0 out of 10), the Highest Rating Possible by Avvo. -Avvo Top Rated Lawyer (Avvo 2017-2020). -America’s Most Honored Professionals – Top 1% (American Registry 2016-2018).

Timothy L. Miles

More From This Author
The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Announces That it Is Investigating Paypal Holdings, Inc. on Behalf of Shareholders
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Reminds Investors of Class Action Against SunPower Corporation
TOXIC BABY FORMULA REMINDER: LAWSUIT FILED AGAINST MAKERS OF ENFAMIL AND SIMILAC
View All Stories From This Author