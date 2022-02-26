The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Announces That it Is Investigating Paypal Holdings, Inc. on Behalf of Shareholders
Long-term holders of PayPay stock are urged to contact us for a free, no-obligation, case evaluation”HENDERSONVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles, who has been leading the fight to protect shareholder rights for over 20 years, announces that it is investigating Paypal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) to determine whether certain PayPal officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties to the Company after the filing of an amended complaint in the class action lawsuit, Kang v. PayPal Holdings, Inc., Case No. 21-cv-06468 which is pending in the Northern District of California and is assigned to Judge Charles R. Breyer.
If you suffered a losses due to PayPal 's misconduct and are a long-time holder, click here.
Paypal Misled Shareholders About its Business Prospects
The complaint alleged that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) PayPal had deficient disclosure controls and procedures; (ii) as a result, PayPal’s business practices with respect to PayPal Credit remained non-compliant with applicable laws and/or regulations; (iii) PayPal’s practices regarding payment of interchange rates related to its debit cards were likewise non-compliant with applicable laws and/or regulations; (iv) accordingly, PayPal’s revenues derived from its PayPal Credit and debit card practices were in part the subject of improper conduct and thus unsustainable; (v) all the foregoing subjected the Company to an increased risk of regulatory investigation and enforcement; and (vi) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Long-term Paypal Investors Urged to Contact the Firm
If you are a long-term stockholder of Paypal, have information, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Timothy L. Miles, Esquire, Toll-Free at 855-846-6529, or by email to tmiles@timmileslaw.com or just click here.
Timothy L. Miles is a nationally recognized shareholder rights attorney from Nashville, Tennessee. Mr. Miles maintains the AV Preeminent Rating by Martindale-Hubbell®, their highest rating for both legal ability and ethics. Mr. Miles has authored numerous publications advocating for shareholdings including most recently: Free Portfolio Monitoring Services Offered by Plaintiff Securities Firms Provides Significant Benefits to Investors (Timothy L. Miles, Dec. 3, 2019).
