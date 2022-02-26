Submit Release
News Search

There were 269 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,407 in the last 365 days.

As of midnight, Lithuania is banning Russian carriers

LITHUANIA, February 26 - From 27 February, 00.00 hrs (Lithuanian time) Lithuania’s airspace will be closed to all air carriers holding an air operator’s certificate issued by the Russian Federation. The Government has taken this decision in response to Russia’s ongoing operations in Ukraine.

Aircrafts of air operators that hold an air operator’s certificate issued by the Russian Federation will be banned from entering to or departing from Lithuania’s airspace. This decision will be effective for an indefinite period.

The airspace will be closed in coordination with Estonia and Latvia.

The Baltic Governments will notify the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) thereof.

On its part, Lithuania will inform the NOTAM of this decision through air navigation service provider Oro Navigacija.

You just read:

As of midnight, Lithuania is banning Russian carriers

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.