As of midnight, Lithuania is banning Russian carriers

LITHUANIA, February 26 - From 27 February, 00.00 hrs (Lithuanian time) Lithuania’s airspace will be closed to all air carriers holding an air operator’s certificate issued by the Russian Federation. The Government has taken this decision in response to Russia’s ongoing operations in Ukraine.

Aircrafts of air operators that hold an air operator’s certificate issued by the Russian Federation will be banned from entering to or departing from Lithuania’s airspace. This decision will be effective for an indefinite period.

The airspace will be closed in coordination with Estonia and Latvia.

The Baltic Governments will notify the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) thereof.

On its part, Lithuania will inform the NOTAM of this decision through air navigation service provider Oro Navigacija.