Aero Asset Launches Business Unit to Inventory Helicopters, Backed by Major U.S. Financier
First acquisition, EC135P2+ twin-engine helicopter, on its way to the United States for remarketing and sale.
This new business unit purchases turbine helicopters, single and twin engine, in any configuration and from any region of the world.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aero Asset Inc., a leading helicopter trading firm, has launched Aero Asset Acquisitions, a vehicle dedicated to acquiring helicopters for inventory and resale, financed by 1st Source Bank.
— Aero Asset President Emmanuel Dupuy
1st Source Bank is part of 1st Source Corporation, a publicly traded (NASDAQ: SRCE) financial services company headquartered in Indiana, U.S.A. Its Specialty Finance Group (SFG) specializes in aircraft financing.
“This new business unit purchases turbine helicopters, single and twin engine, in any configuration and from any region of the world. Following purchase, it relocates and repurposes the asset as may be necessary for remarketing and sale,” said Aero Asset President Emmanuel Dupuy.
“We recently closed our first acquisition, Airbus Helicopter EC135P2+ s/n 0534 out of Hong Kong. This helicopter is now on its way to the United States where it will be remarketed and sold."
Aero Asset Acquisitions is managed by a team with decades of transaction execution experience and has readily available funds. It offers world class inventory and trade-in services to clients and strategic partners worldwide.
Aero Asset Staff at HAI HELI-EXPO
Aero Asset representatives will be available to discuss the new business unit and the freshly released preowned market report Heli Market Trends 2021 recap at HAI HELI-EXPO, March 7-10 in Booth 5721 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Texas.
About Aero Asset Inc.
Aero Asset is a Toronto, Canada-based helicopter trading firm. It has decades of experience selling aircraft worldwide. The company also publishes Heli Market Trends, a preowned helicopter market report.
Aero Asset is a member of the Helicopter Association International, the Association of Air Medical Services, National Aircraft Finance Association, and the National Business Aviation Association. For more info go to: https://www.aeroasset.com/.
Jim Gregory for Aero Asset
James Gregory Consultancy llc
+1 3165588578
email us here