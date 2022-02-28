Aero Asset Launches Business Unit to Inventory Helicopters, Backed by Major U.S. Financier

First acquisition, EC135P2+ twin-engine helicopter, on its way to the United States for remarketing and sale.

First acquisition, EC135P2+ twin-engine helicopter, on its way to the United States for remarketing and sale.

Asset President Emmanuel Dupuy.

Asset President Emmanuel Dupuy.

This new business unit purchases turbine helicopters, single and twin engine, in any configuration and from any region of the world.”
— Aero Asset President Emmanuel Dupuy
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aero Asset Inc., a leading helicopter trading firm, has launched Aero Asset Acquisitions, a vehicle dedicated to acquiring helicopters for inventory and resale, financed by 1st Source Bank.

1st Source Bank is part of 1st Source Corporation, a publicly traded (NASDAQ: SRCE) financial services company headquartered in Indiana, U.S.A. Its Specialty Finance Group (SFG) specializes in aircraft financing.

“This new business unit purchases turbine helicopters, single and twin engine, in any configuration and from any region of the world. Following purchase, it relocates and repurposes the asset as may be necessary for remarketing and sale,” said Aero Asset President Emmanuel Dupuy.

“We recently closed our first acquisition, Airbus Helicopter EC135P2+ s/n 0534 out of Hong Kong. This helicopter is now on its way to the United States where it will be remarketed and sold."

Aero Asset Acquisitions is managed by a team with decades of transaction execution experience and has readily available funds. It offers world class inventory and trade-in services to clients and strategic partners worldwide.

Aero Asset Staff at HAI HELI-EXPO

Aero Asset representatives will be available to discuss the new business unit and the freshly released preowned market report Heli Market Trends 2021 recap at HAI HELI-EXPO, March 7-10 in Booth 5721 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Texas.

About Aero Asset Inc.

Aero Asset is a Toronto, Canada-based helicopter trading firm. It has decades of experience selling aircraft worldwide. The company also publishes Heli Market Trends, a preowned helicopter market report.

Aero Asset is a member of the Helicopter Association International, the Association of Air Medical Services, National Aircraft Finance Association, and the National Business Aviation Association. For more info go to: https://www.aeroasset.com/.

Jim Gregory for Aero Asset
James Gregory Consultancy llc
+1 3165588578
email us here

You just read:

Aero Asset Launches Business Unit to Inventory Helicopters, Backed by Major U.S. Financier

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Energy Industry, International Organizations, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Travel & Tourism Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Jim Gregory for Aero Asset
James Gregory Consultancy llc
+1 3165588578
Company/Organization
James Gregory Consultancy llc
1440 N. Gatewood, Suite 46
Wichita, Kansas, 67206
United States
+1 316-558-8578
Visit Newsroom
About

Let me help your company increase its visibility and profile through cost-effective public relations. I can make smaller organizations appear much larger and I can add PR uplift to larger companies. I founded James Gregory Consultancy to promote capabilities of organizations involved in aviation. I have helped more than 50 aviation organizations, including OEMs Beech, Boeing, Cessna, Dassault, Hawker, Learjet and Piper. I’ve helped spread the word about dozens of new aircraft for OEMs including Boeing, Learjet, Beech, Hawker and Piper, plus FBOs, MROs, a pilot training organization, air medical providers, avionics manufacturers, and about every facet of the industry. The secret of my success is so simple that I’m happy to share it: I work hard. I work long. And I work with such total dedication that every client feels as though they are my only client.

James Gregory Consultancy llc

More From This Author
Aero Asset Launches Business Unit to Inventory Helicopters, Backed by Major U.S. Financier
IADA Embraces GAMA's Increasing Deliveries
jetAVIVA Becomes Member of International Aircraft Dealers Association
View All Stories From This Author