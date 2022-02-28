AMAZ Yerba Mate Tea with Amazon Adaptogens Innovates Beverage Industry and Expands Market Presence
Amazon Yerba Mate + Amazon Adaptogens announces incubator partnership, market expansion and presence at 2022 Expo West Pitch Slam
We are thrilled to advance our mission to provide delicious, functional beverages that contribute to the regeneration of our planet.”SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMAZ, a California-based Yerba Mate beverage startup built around the support of biodiversity in the Amazon rainforest, announced today its partnership with beverage incubator L.A. Libations and further expansion in the California market with products now available at Sprouts Farmers Markets, GoPuff and Lazy Acres. The company has also entered the Central market with its recent expansion into Texas. These welcome additions follow major milestones AMAZ has achieved recently, including expansion into Erewhon Market and Rainbow Acres, a successful e-commerce presence on amazon.com, and products at more than 100 foodservice locations; all demonstrating the startup's early success in partnering with the nation’s top health food markets.
The AMAZ organic, plant-based Yerba Mate sparkling tea beverages, made with super plants and native mushrooms from the Amazon rainforest, are now available at 50 Sprouts locations in California, and at Lazy Acres locations. The Yerba Mate beverage is also available for quick, 30-minute delivery in Southern California through GoPuff.
In addition, the startup’s partnership with L.A. Libations, a California-based beverage incubator and strategic partner of Molson Coors, will further amplify the AMAZ brand and increase its market presence.
“We are thrilled to advance our mission to provide delicious, functional beverages that contribute to the regeneration of our planet,” said Gustavo Nader, Co-Founder and CEO of AMAZ. “Our partnerships and market expansions demonstrate the rapid progress we have made in breaking into the beverage industry and offering a high quality, sustainable Yerba Mate drink for health-conscious consumers, all while promoting reforestation and agroforestry in the Brazilian Amazon.”
To continue to raise awareness and investment in the company, AMAZ will be taking the stage at the 2022 Expo West Pitch Slam with designation as a “Top 10 Standout Emerging Brand” showing true innovation within the natural products industry. The Natural Products Expo West, the world’s largest natural and organic products event, returns in person to Anaheim, California in March. The recognition of AMAZ as a standout emerging brand by Expo West is a significant achievement, highlighting the substantial impact AMAZ has made in the market in a short amount of time.
The AMAZ zero-calorie Yerba Mate beverage was created by Brazilian co-founders Gustavo Nader and Demian Moraru to offer a better-for-you energy drink while promoting reforestation and environmental conservation in the Amazon rainforest. The beverages are available in Acai Blueberry, Lemon Ginger and Peach Mango and contain superfoods and adaptogens that promote natural energy, focus and immunity.
“By supporting regenerative agroforestry, we help to create a sustainable and diverse farm economy that regenerates degraded lands, reduces deforestation and mitigates climate change,” said Demian Moraru, Co-Founder and CMO of AMAZ. “We are working together with leading nonprofit organizations to source sustainable ingredients across the Amazon and to create the most environmental and community impact.”
AMAZ has partnered with Origens Brasil®, an internationally awarded ethical trade and quality assurance initiative, to sustainably source the Yanomami Mushrooms from the Amazon rainforest with exclusivity for beverages. In addition, the startup has committed two percent of all its sales to support the seeding of native forests in the Amazon through a collaboration with Xingu Seeds Network.
Learn more about AMAZ and how it’s contributing to a healthier planet at www.liveamaz.com.
About Amazon Super Plants
Amazon Super Plants (AMAZ) is a California-based startup beverage company built around regenerative agroforestry and the support of biodiversity in the Amazon rainforest. In partnership with Origens Brasil®, AMAZ sources sustainable ingredients across priority preservation areas in the Amazon region to create organic, naturally sweetened Yerba Mate sparkling tea beverages. The company donates 2% of its sales to support the seeding of native forests in the Amazon through a collaboration with Xingu Seeds Network. For more information, visit www.liveamaz.com and follow along on social media @liveamaz.
