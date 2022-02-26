RE: Upcoming Road Closure - VT Route 78 between Swanton & Alburgh

As of 1130, the vehicles have been removed and Route 78 has re-opened to normal traffic.

Vermont Route 78 near the West Swanton-Alburgh Bridge will be closed beginning around 9:30 this morning in order to remove a tractor-trailer / car carrier that overturned yesterday.

This closure is expected to last several hours. Updates will be provided when available.

Because of the location of the incident, the only available detour is Interstate 89 to Exit 17 and Route 2 through the Champlain Islands.

TDI Repair & Towing is handling the recovery. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office will be on-scene for traffic control.

Thank you for your patience and please drive carefully.