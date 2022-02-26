Suspects Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 800 Block of 1st Street, Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, February 24, 2022, in the 800 block of 1st Street, Northwest.

At approximately 2:38 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects brandished a handgun and took the victim’s property. The suspects then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below: