Derby Barracks/DUI Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH AND ARREST
CASE#: 22A5000745
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Act Sgt Daniel Lynch
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 2/25/22, approx. 2225
STREET: VT-105
TOWN: Newport Town
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Area of #3000
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: NA
WEATHER: Cold, snow accumulation
ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow and ice covered
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR/ACCUSED: David Dority
AGE: 39
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2007
VEHICLE MAKE: Saturn
VEHICLE MODEL: Ion
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Passengers - Minor to moderate
HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital
VIOLATION: DUI #1
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and approximate time, VSP Derby Troopers along with Newport Ambulance were dispatched to a report of a single-vehicle crash with injury on VT-105 in Newport Town. Upon arrival the vehicle was located down an embankment and in contact with trees. The operator was identified as Dority, and the two passengers as Alicia Meyers, 33, and Sean Ahlquist, 34, both of North Troy.
It was determined the vehicle was being operated easterly on VT-105 by Dority when he lost control, and the vehicle left the roadway to the south, traveling down an embankment and impacting several trees and a boulder and destroying a parked snowmobile.
Both passengers were treated and for injuries not believed to be life threatening, and transported to North Country Hospital. Dority did not complain of injury, but displayed indicators of impairment. As a result of the roadside investigation, Doherty was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and processed at the VSP Derby Barracks. Upon completion of processing he was released with a citation to appear in court.
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: Not available
COURT ACTION: Arrested/Citation
COURT: Orleans
COURT DATE/TIME: 3/29/22, 1000 hours