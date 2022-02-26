Derby Barracks/DUI Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH AND ARREST

CASE#: 22A5000745

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Act Sgt Daniel Lynch

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 2/25/22, approx. 2225

STREET: VT-105

TOWN: Newport Town

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Area of #3000

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: NA

WEATHER: Cold, snow accumulation

ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow and ice covered

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR/ACCUSED: David Dority

AGE: 39

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2007

VEHICLE MAKE: Saturn

VEHICLE MODEL: Ion

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Passengers - Minor to moderate

HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital

VIOLATION: DUI #1

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and approximate time, VSP Derby Troopers along with Newport Ambulance were dispatched to a report of a single-vehicle crash with injury on VT-105 in Newport Town. Upon arrival the vehicle was located down an embankment and in contact with trees. The operator was identified as Dority, and the two passengers as Alicia Meyers, 33, and Sean Ahlquist, 34, both of North Troy.

It was determined the vehicle was being operated easterly on VT-105 by Dority when he lost control, and the vehicle left the roadway to the south, traveling down an embankment and impacting several trees and a boulder and destroying a parked snowmobile.

Both passengers were treated and for injuries not believed to be life threatening, and transported to North Country Hospital. Dority did not complain of injury, but displayed indicators of impairment. As a result of the roadside investigation, Doherty was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and processed at the VSP Derby Barracks. Upon completion of processing he was released with a citation to appear in court.

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: Not available

COURT ACTION: Arrested/Citation

COURT: Orleans

COURT DATE/TIME: 3/29/22, 1000 hours