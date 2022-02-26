B2B Sports Nutrition Market 2021-2027 | Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Future Challenges and Forecast
The global B2B Sports nutrition market was stood around USD 1.8 bn in 2020 and expected to grow with a CAGR of around 10%NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, February 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A comprehensive overview of the global B2B Sports Nutrition market is recently added by UnivDatos Market Insights to its humongous database. The report has been aggregated by collecting informative data from various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the B2B sports nutrition market globally. This report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the global B2B Sports Nutrition market at regional and country levels. The global B2B Sports nutrition market was stood around USD 1.8 bn in 2020 and expected to grow with a CAGR of around 10% during the forecast period (2021-2027).
Market Overview
B2B Sports nutrition products target endurance athletes, such as runners and cyclists, that focus on hydration and easily digested carbohydrates. The type of activity performed can indicate the most appropriate format for a sports nutrition product. For example, bars may be perfect for someone headed to yoga class after work, while a competitive runner may need to rely on chews and gels for calories.
Moreover, market demand for B2B sports nutrition is increasing owing to the surge in the number of gyms, fitness centers across the globe. In addition, various factors such as athletes, coaches, trainers, and fitness enthusiasts emphasize meeting nutritional needs, as it influences the training and recovery, thus enhancing performance and boosting demand for B2B sports nutrition products.
COVID-19 Impact
The coronavirus pandemic declared as public health emergency worldwide by World Health Organization (WHO). Government across nations implemented lockdown and ban on travelling, shutdown of manufacturing industries, and commercial activities. This had severely disrupted the supply chain. This included a complete closure of sports clubs and fitness centers, majorly impacting sports nutrition product sales adversely.
The outbreak disrupted the sporting schedule and affected some of 2020’s largest events, which, in turn, also hampered the sales of B2B sports nutrition products through such events on a large scale. Some of the major international sporting events delayed due to the outbreak include the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, FIFA Club World Cup in UAE and the UEFA Football event. As such events increased the consumption of sports nutrition products and offered a venue for promotions of manufacturers, the delay is expected to impact the market growth in the short term adversely.
Global B2B Sports Nutrition market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.
By Product, the market is primarily bifurcated into:
• Endurance
• Strength Training
• Muscle Growth
• Recovery
• Energy
• Weight Management
• Immunity Enhancement
• Cognitive Repairment
Based on product, recovery segment caters significant demand in B2B sports nutrition market owing to increasing health consciousness and consumption of sports nutrition products for muscle growth and recovery.
Global B2B Sports Nutrition Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:
• North America (United States, Canada, Rest of North America)
• Europe (Germany, UK, Spain, Italy, France, Rest of Europe)
• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Rest of APAC)
• Rest of World
Based on the estimation, North America holds the substantial market share predominantly due to rising inclination towards pursuing a healthy and active lifestyle and increasing awareness regarding the importance of sports nutrition products.
The major players targeting the market includes:
• Glanbia Plc.
• Abbott
• PepsiCo
• General Nutrition Centers Inc.
• The Bountiful Company
• Clif Bar & Company
• Science in Sport
• The Hut Group
• Cardiff B2B Sports Nutrition Limited
• Iovate Health Sciences
Competitive Landscape
The degree of competition among prominent companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating globally. The specialist team of research analysts’ sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the global B2B sports nutrition market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on market competition.
Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:
• What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the global B2B sports nutrition market?
• Which factors are influencing global B2B sports nutrition market over the forecast period?
• What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the global B2B sports nutrition market?
• Which factors are propelling and restraining the global B2B sports nutrition market?
• What are the demanding global regions of the global B2B sports nutrition market?
• What will be the market size in the upcoming years?
• What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by the companies?
