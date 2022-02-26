Probiotics Market - Global Industry Share, Top Key Players, Regional Study, Upcoming Trends and Growth Segments 2027
Escalating Demand for the Healthy Diet to Propelled the Growth of Probiotics During COVID-19
UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI) is a passionate market research firm. We believe in delivering insights through Market Intelligence Reports, Customized Business Research, and Primary Research.”NOIDA, INDIA, February 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global probiotics market is rising on account of the increasing awareness about their benefits, a rise in disposable income, and the surging willingness of consumers to purchase premium products incorporated with probiotics. As per a renowned management consulting firm, the global wellness market is around US$1.5 trillion, with annual growth of 5 to 10%. Moreover, in a survey, 79% of the respondents said they believe that wellness is important, and 42% consider it a top priority. So, the increasing awareness about a healthy diet is leading to the growth of the market.
According to UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI)’ research report “Global Probiotics Market Analysis, 2020”, the Global Probiotics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-27F. The global demand for probiotics is increasing significantly due to their direct relation to digestive health benefits, the rise in demand for nutritious food, and the increase in demand for quality animal-based products. Each year 62 million Americans are diagnosed with a digestive disorder. The incidence and prevalence of most digestive diseases increase with age. As per the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of adults with diagnosed ulcers in the United States is 14.8 million, and the Number of visits to physician offices with diseases of the digestive system as the primary diagnosis is around 37.2 million.
Based on the Distribution Channel Type, the hypermarket/ supermarket segment acquired the major market share and dominated the global Probiotics market in 2020. As per Nielsen, supermarkets, and hypermarkets account for just over half (51%) of global sales. Moreover, a rise in the number of supermarkets and hypermarkets across the globe is supporting the market growth as customers are more inclined due to the availability of numerous brands under one roof. The total number of supermarkets in the United States increased from 38,015 in 2015 to 38,307 in 2018.
Based on the Ingredients, the bacteria segment captured a major market share in 2020 and generated a considerable market share. The market of this segment is on the rise due to the natural resistance of yeast to antibacterial antibiotics, probiotic yeast is considered to be, more effective than bacterial probiotics.
North America to Grab Lion’s Share, But the Asia Pacific to witness Explicit Growth
Based on the Region, the North America region dominated the global Probiotics market in 2020. The region grabbed considerable market share from the global market. Moreover, the region is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecasted period 2021-27 owing to the growing consumption of healthy food to strengthen the immune system, stated in UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI)’ research report “Global Probiotics Market Analysis, 2020”.
According to UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI)’, the key players with a considerable market share in the global Probiotics market are DuPont, Danone, Chr. Hansen, Yakult Honsha, Nestle, BioGaia AB, Probi AB, Ganeden, Inc., Protexin, Lifeway Foods, Inc., etc. The players are focused on launching new products for gaining customers' traction and expanding their geographical reach to get a competitive edge in the industry. Some of the instances are:
• In 2020, Chr. Hansen launched the online probiotic platform in the United States. The new platform would educate consumers and healthcare professionals about the health benefits of probiotics
• In 2019, Neuraxpharm Group, one of the leading European specialty pharmaceutical companies introduced its first probiotic in the regional market following a special licensing contract with the bened biomedical Co. ltd
• 2019, Danone and Nestle launched their infused refrigerated yogurt bars
“Global Probiotics Market Analysis, 2020” provides comprehensive qualitative and quantitative insights on the industry potential, key factors impacting sales and purchase decisions, hotspots, and opportunities available for the Probiotics market across the Globe. Moreover, the report also encompasses the key strategic imperatives for success for competitors along with strategic factorial indexing measuring competitors' capabilities on 16 parameters. This will help companies in the formulation of Go to Market Strategies and identifying the blue ocean for its offerings.
Market Segmentation:
1. By Application (Functional Food and Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Feed)
2. By Form (Dry (Tablets/ Caplets, Capsules, Powder/ Granules, Chewable), Liquid)
3. By Packaging Type (Blister, Bottles, Container, Sachets, Stick packs, Dropper, Others)
4. By Distribution Channel Type (Hypermarket/ Supermarket, Pharmacy/ Drugstore, Specialty Stores, Online Sales)
5. By Ingredients (Bacteria, Yeast)
6. By End-User (Human, Animal)
7. By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World)
8. By Company (DuPont, Danone, Chr. Hansen, Yakult Honsha, Nestle, BioGaia AB, Probi AB, Ganeden, Inc., Protexin, Lifeway Foods, Inc.)
