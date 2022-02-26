Biomarkers Market Research Report: Impact of COVID-19, Business Insights of Leading Players & Emerging Technologies 2027
Burgeoning Use of Healthcare Facilities and the Growing Burden of Chronic Diseases is Escalating the Demand for Biomarkers Globally
UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI) is a passionate market research firm. We believe in delivering insights through Market Intelligence Reports, Customized Business Research, and Primary Research.”NOIDA, INDIA, February 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biomarkers Market is expected to witness strong growth mainly due to increasing aging population coupled with rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as Cancer, Cardiovascular Diseases, among others. The Biomarkers market is expected to grow with a significant CAGR in the coming years. Biomarkers have been used since decades in clinical medicine. The rise in genomics and other advances in molecular biology, biomarker studies and are entering a completely new era and holding promise for early diagnosis and effective treatment of many diseases. Scientists define biological markers as cellular, biochemical or molecular alterations, which can be measured in biological media like human tissues, cells or fluids. They include biological characteristics, which can be objectively measured and evaluated as an indicator of normal biological processes, pathogenic processes, or pharmacological responses to a therapeutic intervention. Various types of biomarkers have been used for generations by epidemiologists, physicians and scientists to study human disease. Application of biomarkers in the diagnosis and management of cardiovascular disease, infections, immunological and genetic disorders and cancer are all well known.
— UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI)
Key reasons for the growth of the Biomarkers Market include the costs and risks that are associated with the development of new therapeutics, which are majorly related to drug trials, which continue to rise. This trend is expected to gain momentum with the advent of personalized medicines and the proliferation of virtual pharma companies, emerging as entities without the traditional large-scale pharma capabilities. With increasing prevalence of the Internet of Things (IoT) and digitalization of healthcare, the amount of data that is produced is enormous and contains information, which can easily be accessed with electronic data mining that was impossible with paper records earlier. According to the 2019 records of the World Economic Forum, hospitals produce around 50 petabytes of data per year. The information encompasses a variety of areas like clinical notes, medical images, lab tests, genomics, sensor readings, and operational and financial data. Biomarkers are expected to have an impact on all these areas. Additionally, in low and middle-income countries, healthcare infrastructure faces many challenges that provide high quality, affordable and universally accessible care. In response, policy makers, donors and program implementers are searching for innovative approaches to eliminate the geographical and financial barriers to healthcare. Furthermore, the need to maintain transparency and eliminate redundancy and forgery of medical research related data are the primary reasons for the widespread adoption of Biomarkers in the market.
Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has rapidly spread throughout the world, with significant morbidity and mortality occurring alongside global disruption. The number of cases worldwide continues to increase and is likely to continue to rise further without interventions such as effective contact tracing, social distancing, lockdowns, or vaccination. Common symptoms of the disease include fever, cough, sore throat, headache, fatigue, myalgia, breathlessness, anosmia, and ageusia. Although some biomarkers, such as lymphocyte count, D-dimer, and interleukin (IL)-6, have been reported as risk factors for the severity of COVID-19 infection, most of these biomarkers can be used to distinguish patients with severe disease from normal persons or patients with mild disease. However, estimation of risk factors for COVID-19 disease progression in previous studies is not very robust. Since the risk of COVID-19 is affected by multiple biologically redundant factors, the relationships between these hematological biomarkers may contribute to predicting the progression of COVID-19.
According to ‘UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI)’ research report “Biomarkers Market Analysis, 2020”, the Biomarkers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% during 2021-27F. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is one of the prominent reasons which is driving the market of the Biomarkers. For Instance: people with diabetes have a two to four fold increased risk of developing cardiovascular diseases, and stroke, and these complications account for 65% of mortality from diabetes.
Based on the Product, the market is fragmented into Consumables, Services, and Software. Consumables segment accounted for the largest share in 2020 and is anticipated to register a lucrative CAGR during the forecast period. Increase of consumables is because of the increase in the use of kit based products for biomarker testing and the repeated purchase of consumables. Use of biomarkers has become an integral part of both disease detection and treatment. The detection of biomarkers in pre-symptomatic patients leads to the ability to start treatment in early stages of disease, thus drastically improving outcomes.
Efficacy Biomarkers Segment to Witness Robust growth
Based on Type, the market is bifurcated into Safety Biomarkers, Efficacy Biomarkers, Predictive Biomarkers, Surrogate Biomarkers, Pharmacodynamics Biomarkers, Prognostic Biomarkers, and Validation Biomarkers. Efficacy Biomarkers Segment had the highest revenue and CAGR growth in the analyzed period. Efficacy biomarkers indicate clinical outcomes of patients or beneficial effect of a given treatment. For efficacy prediction, general prediction markers for certain therapy strategies (e.g. antihormone treatment in breast cancer) can be differentiated from real companion diagnostic biomarkers (CDx).
Based on the Application, the market is categorized into Diagnostics, Drug Discovery & Development, Personalized Medicine, Disease Risk Assessment, and Other Applications. Diagnostics segment accounted for the largest share in 2020 and is anticipated to register a lucrative CAGR during the forecast period. Biomarkers are increasingly being used for the diagnosis of diseases like cancer, infectious diseases, cardiovascular disorders and neurological disorders. This is driving the growth of the diagnostics segment in the biomarkers market. For example, people with diabetes have a two to four fold increased risk of developing cardiovascular diseases, and stroke, and these complications account for 65% of mortality from diabetes.
Cancer Segment to Witness Robust growth
Based on Diseases Indication, the market is bifurcated into Cancer, Infectious Diseases, Immune Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Cardiovascular Disorders, and Other Disease Indications. Cancer Segment had the highest revenue and CAGR growth in the analyzed period. There are many potential applications of biomarkers in oncology, including differential diagnosis, risk assessment, screening, determination of prognosis, prediction of response to treatment and monitoring of progression of disease. Biomarkers play critical roles in all stages of disease, it is important that they undergo rigorous evaluation, including analytical validation, clinical validation and assessment of clinical utility, prior to incorporation into routine clinical care.
North America to Grab Lion’s Share, and witnessed Explicit Growth
Based on the Region, North America dominated the Biomarkers market in 2020. The region is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecasted period 2021-27 owing to increased healthcare spending in the region. For example, The United States healthcare spending grew by 4.6% in 2019, reaching up to US$ 3.8 trillion or US$ 11,582 per person. North America is expected to skyrocket with a CAGR of XX% in the forecast period owing, as stated in UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI)’ research report “Biomarkers Market Analysis, 2020”.
In December 2021, Cellworks Group, Inc., a world leader in Personalized Medicine announced results from a clinical study using the Cellworks Biosimulation Platform and Computational Omics Biology Model (CBM) to predict therapy response for individual Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) patients.
In December 2021, A study in the University of Uppsala shows that several disease-associated protein biomarkers protect healthy individuals from developing inflammatory diseases. A comprehensive study from Uppsala University shows that several disease-associated protein biomarkers protect healthy individuals from developing inflammatory diseases. The protective effects are attributed to the proteins’ function in preventing tissue damage, a function that might be very different from the effect in a tissue subjected to chronic or acute inflammation.
According to UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI)’, the key players with a considerable market share in the F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories, QIAGEN N.V., PerkinElmer, Inc., Merck KGaA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Enzo Biochem, Inc., Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., and Eurofins Scientific among others. The players are focused on launching new products for gaining customers' traction and expanding their geographical reach to get a competitive edge in the industry.
“Biomarkers Market Analysis, 2020” provides comprehensive qualitative and quantitative insights on the industry potential, key factors impacting sales and purchase decisions, hotspots, and opportunities available for Biomarkers providers across the Globe. Moreover, the report also encompasses the key strategic imperatives for success for competitors along with strategic factorial indexing measuring competitor's capabilities on 16 parameters. This will help companies in the formulation of go to Market Strategies and identifying the blue ocean for its offerings.
Market Segmentation:
1. By Product (Consumables, Services, Software)
2. By Type (Safety Biomarkers, Efficacy Biomarkers, Predictive Biomarkers, Surrogate Biomarkers, Pharmacodynamics Biomarkers, Prognostic Biomarkers, Validation Biomarkers)
3. By Application (Diagnostics, Drug Discovery & Development, Personalized Medicine, Disease Risk Assessment, Other Applications)
4. By Disease Indication (Cancer, Infectious Diseases, Immune Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Cardiovascular Disorders, Other Disease Indications)
5. By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World)
6. By Company (F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories, QIAGEN N.V., PerkinElmer, Inc., Merck KGaA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Enzo Biochem, Inc., Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Eurofins Scientific, etc.)
