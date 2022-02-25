Commemorative postmark cancellation service of “16th Anniversary of Communications Museum”

MACAU, February 25 - To celebrate the 16th Anniversary of Communications Museum, Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau announces that a Temporary Post Counter will be set up at the Philatelic Shop of General Post Office and Communications Museum on 1st March 2022 to provide the commemorative postmark cancellation service for the “16th Anniversary of Communications Museum”. Opening hours are as follows:

Philatelic Shop of General Post Office 09:00 – 17:30 Philatelic Shop of Communications Museum 09:00 – 13:00; 14:30 – 17:30

For the prevention of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia, citizens who enter the premises of CTT are required to wear masks, scan the Venue QR Code and show the “Macao Health Code” to record visits and cope with the crowd management measures.