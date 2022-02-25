Submit Release
ID provides service to check instant information of on-the-spot swimming tickets

MACAU, February 25 - In order to facilitate the public to better plan their swimming schedule, the Sports Bureau (ID) announces that, starting from 28 Feb (Monday), residents can check instant information of on-the-spot tickets of swimming pools under ID’s administration through ID’s website and mobile app. This service allows the public to check how many on-the-spot tickets remained for each swimming session, making it more convenient to manage their daily agenda. ID will also set up display screen at each swimming pool for the public to check relevant information.

To prevent the risk of epidemic infection, precautionary measures will continue to apply: users are required to wear masks properly inside the venue, check body temperature, present "Macao Health Code" and scan “Visit Record (Venue QR Code)” at the entrance. Sports Bureau will keep enforcing cleansing and disinfection at all venues and call on the public to jointly fight against the disease by maintaining good personal and environmental hygiene and keeping social distance when using public sports facilities.

For more details and opening hours about the sports facilities of the Sports Bureau, please visit www.sport.gov.mo or call the hotline 2823 6363 for inquiries.

