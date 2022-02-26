Extrieve Image Repository v7 released with features to reduce storage requirements
Extrieve Technologies has introduced a new edition of their image repository service, aimed at making document storage easier for enterprise customers.
Image Repository makes it easy to store critical business documents to a centralized document repository.”DELHI, INDIA, February 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Extrieve Technologies has launched a new edition of their image repository solution focused on simplifying enterprise document storage. This product has been used in high-volume production for nearly a decade, and the seventh version features enhanced document compression.
Benefits
With this release storage requirements can be reduced up to 40% based on the type of documents that are stored in the repository. This release also helps to improve security without the complexity of encryption and key management
Major New Features.
1. Compression of the digital documents as part of storage. Retrieval as
compressed or uncompressed formats. This is useful for storing legacy
digital formats like word, ppt ,xls etc.
2. Scrabbling of documents to improve security. All documents are
scrambled before it is saved.
About Extrieve
Extrieve provides technologies to create, process, and manage documents. It is a key technology player in the Enterprise Content Management space. Extrieve enables businesses to achieve operational excellence with world-class document automation solutions. Extrieve's products can be integrated with existing solutions, which helps in accelerating business processes, reduces operational costs, and drives productivity and business growth. For more information, visit extrieve.com.
Extrieves's other products include :
PowerFile - Enterprise Document Management System
WorkflowWaves - Enterprise Content Management Workflow Platform.
QuickCapture SDK - Mobile Document scanning SDK
Splicer - Document Extraction & OCR SDK
Simon Sunny
Extrieve Technologies.
info@extrieve.com
Extrieve Digital suite