Derby Barracks / Two MV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A5000742

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881

DATE/TIME: 02/25/2022 @ approximately 1916 hours

STREET: VT Route 100

TOWN: Eden

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Belvidere Road

WEATHER: Snowy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow/Ice covered

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Dmitriy Petlyuk

AGE: 46

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bedford, NY

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

VEHICLE MAKE: Mazda

VEHICLE MODEL: CX9

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Rear passenger’s side quarter panel

INJURIES: No injuries

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Daniel Locke

AGE: 48

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Tahoe

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end damage

INJURIES: No injuries

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded for a report of a two-motor-vehicle crash on at the intersection of VT Route 100 and Belvidere Road in the Town of Eden. Petlyuk was identified as the operator of vehicle # 1 and Locke was identified as the operator of vehicle # 2. Through investigation it was revealed Petlyuk failed to yield the right of way while pulling into the intersection causing Locke to crash into him. Both vehicles were able to be driven from the scene and both operators reported no injuries.