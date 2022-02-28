Symbol Security Strengthens and Expands Channel Team to Support Rapid Indirect Sales Growth
The addition of new Channel Sales talent of this caliber will be instrumental to our growth efforts while reinforcing our commitment to our customer and partner community.”MOUNTAIN LAKES, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Symbol Security, a leading provider of SaaS-based cybersecurity awareness tools and customizable phishing simulation services has announced today that effective February 28, 2022, Cory Bushong has joined the company as Channel Sales Manager and will be based out of their Manchester, NH office focusing on the company’s Channel Sales operations including managing Symbol’s extensive network of trusted advisors and referral agents. Reporting to Eric Anderson, VP Sales & Channels at Symbol, Cory will be a critical piece of Symbol Security’s strategy to support the continued growth in the indirect channel while continuing to extend its market leadership position in Cybersecurity Awareness training and Dark Web Monitoring.
Cory brings a well-rounded background and significant technology experience to Symbol’s Indirect Sales team including business development, channel and operational experience. Cory served as a Business Development Specialist at Connection Inc. , a multi-billion dollar Fortune 1000 company where he was responsible for the growth of active customers and environments. This included edge and IOT devices along with cloud, cybersecurity and on-premise IT solutions. Cory also had tremendous success in the role of Account Manager for a national solution provider, helping establish their U.S. operations, channel relationships, and key customer wins. His sales experience and multi-year tenure in the role will also be beneficial in his channel sales responsibilities at Symbol.
“It is very exciting to add a person of Cory’s potential to our team,” says Eric Anderson, Vice President, Sales & Channels at Symbol “The addition of new Channel Sales talent of this caliber will be instrumental to our growth efforts while reinforcing our commitment to our customer and partner community.”
About Symbol Security
Symbol Security’s SaaS-based phishing simulation and training platform simulates real phishing attacks to users and reinforces learning through interactive training content - dramatically lowering the risks of users falling victim to phishing attacks that cause damaging data breaches. Symbol can be operated by company administrators with ease or leveraged by Managed Security Service Providers as part of their security offerings
