Up to four lanes closed on the eastbound H-1 Airport Viaduct on Sunday, Feb. 27, through Sunday, March 6

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies the public that up to four lanes will be closed on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on the Airport Viaduct on Sunday night, Feb. 27, through Monday morning, March. 7, nightly, for surface treatment work. Closure schedule is as follows.

Sunday 2/27 4 left lanes closed 4:00pm – 4:00am

Monday 2/28 to Thursday 3/3 2 left lanes closed from 6:00pm – 4:30am 3 left lanes closed from 7:00pm – 4:30am 4 left lanes closed from 9:00pm – 4:00am

Friday 3/4 2 left lanes closed 6:00pm – 9:00am 3 left lanes closed 7:00pm – 9:00am 4 left lanes closed 9:00pm – 9:00am

Saturday, 3/5 4 left lanes closed 6:00pm – 9:00am

Sunday 3/6 4 left lanes closed 4:00pm – 4:00am

HDOT advises motorists to drive with caution when traveling through the area. Electronic message boards have been posted to inform motorists of the closures. Special duty police officers will be on site to assist with traffic control and safety procedures.

