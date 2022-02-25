Submit Release
News Search

There were 835 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,884 in the last 365 days.

Competitive Application for Homeless Diversion Program

The Washington State Department of Commerce is making an estimated $1,280,000 available to organizations to fund the Homeless Diversion Program in the State of Washington to:

  • Provide diversion services to families and individuals facing a housing crisis.
  • Prioritize service to Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) populations across the state, which are disproportionately impacted by homelessness.
  • Expand the capacity of Diversion services to communities and populations traditionally underserved and disproportionately impacted by homelessness.
  • Provide diversion services to reduce in-flow to the homeless crisis response system, including reducing waitlist placements.

Learn more about the program

Q&A sessions on the program and application:

March 8 at 2:00 p.m. Join the session on Zoom Meeting ID: 833 8867 4715 Passcode: 713974

March 10 at 10:00 a.m. Join the session on Zoom Meeting ID: 839 8788 0208 Passcode: 968373

Proposals are due: March 25, 2022 Estimated award date: April 20, 2022 – June 30, 2023

Diversion Competitive Application (Excel) Program Guidelines (PDF)

Application Coordinator: Sam Wallingford sam.wallingford@commerce.wa.gov

You just read:

Competitive Application for Homeless Diversion Program

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.