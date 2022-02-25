Competitive Application for Homeless Diversion Program
The Washington State Department of Commerce is making an estimated $1,280,000 available to organizations to fund the Homeless Diversion Program in the State of Washington to:
- Provide diversion services to families and individuals facing a housing crisis.
- Prioritize service to Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) populations across the state, which are disproportionately impacted by homelessness.
- Expand the capacity of Diversion services to communities and populations traditionally underserved and disproportionately impacted by homelessness.
- Provide diversion services to reduce in-flow to the homeless crisis response system, including reducing waitlist placements.
Q&A sessions on the program and application:
March 8 at 2:00 p.m. Join the session on Zoom Meeting ID: 833 8867 4715 Passcode: 713974
March 10 at 10:00 a.m. Join the session on Zoom Meeting ID: 839 8788 0208 Passcode: 968373
Proposals are due: March 25, 2022 Estimated award date: April 20, 2022 – June 30, 2023
Diversion Competitive Application (Excel) Program Guidelines (PDF)
Application Coordinator: Sam Wallingford sam.wallingford@commerce.wa.gov