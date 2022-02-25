Competitive Application for Homeless Diversion Program

The Washington State Department of Commerce is making an estimated $1,280,000 available to organizations to fund the Homeless Diversion Program in the State of Washington to:

Provide diversion services to families and individuals facing a housing crisis.

Prioritize service to Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) populations across the state, which are disproportionately impacted by homelessness.

Expand the capacity of Diversion services to communities and populations traditionally underserved and disproportionately impacted by homelessness.

Provide diversion services to reduce in-flow to the homeless crisis response system, including reducing waitlist placements.

Learn more about the program

Q&A sessions on the program and application:

March 8 at 2:00 p.m. Join the session on Zoom Meeting ID: 833 8867 4715 Passcode: 713974

March 10 at 10:00 a.m. Join the session on Zoom Meeting ID: 839 8788 0208 Passcode: 968373

Proposals are due: March 25, 2022 Estimated award date: April 20, 2022 – June 30, 2023

Diversion Competitive Application (Excel) Program Guidelines (PDF)

Application Coordinator: Sam Wallingford sam.wallingford@commerce.wa.gov