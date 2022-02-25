Public Health Officials Announce 13,028 New Cases of Coronavirus Disease Over the Past Week

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 13,028 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including an increase of 355 deaths since February 18, 2022.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 3,026,737 cases, including 32,654 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Since February 18, 2022, laboratories have reported 716,997 specimens for a total of 54,338,979. As of last night, 1,143 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 211 patients were in the ICU and 103 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from February 18-24, 2022 is 1.8%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from February 18- 24, 2022 is 2.4%.

A total of 21,070,546 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 16,309 doses. Since February 18, 2022, 114,160 doses were reported administered in Illinois. Of Illinois' total population, 76% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, more than 67% of Illinois' total population is fully vaccinated, and almost 49% boosted according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

All data are provisional and will change. Additional information and COVID-19 data can be found at https://dph.illinois.gov/covid19.html.

Vaccination is the key to ending this pandemic. To find a COVID-19 vaccination location near you, go to www.vaccines.gov.