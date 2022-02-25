Submit Release
Tree clearing in advance of US-23, I-75 Mackinaw City project to start March 7

Contact: James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993 Agency: Transportation

GAYLORD, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation will be investing $12.3 million to rebuild and resurface US-23 from Old US-31 to east of South Huron Avenue and I-75 from M-108 (Nicolet Street/Mackinaw Highway) to the Mackinac Bridge (North Huron Avenue), as well as replace the southbound US-23 exit ramp bridge beams and deck over I-75. The project also includes rebuilding the I-75 ramps at Jamet Street (Exit 339) and Nicolet Street (Exit 338), upgrades to the I-75 bridges over the D&M Railroad and Central Avenue, and reconfiguring the US-23/Nicolet Street intersection. This project will improve safety and ride quality for motorists and extend the life of the roadway.

The project is scheduled to begin with tree clearing on March 7, with road and bridge work to begin April 11. The project is scheduled to be completed by mid-November. Details on the project are available on the project website.

Counties: Cheboygan and Emmet

Highways: US-23 and I-75

Closest city: Mackinaw City

Start date: Monday, March 7, 2022

Estimated end date: Friday, Nov. 11, 2022

Traffic restrictions: Much of the road work will require shoulder or single-lane closures with traffic shifts. Work on the US-23 exit ramp bridge will require a detour on city streets from June through the end of October.

Safety benefit: This work will provide a safer and smoother driving surface, improve traffic flow at the US-23/Nicolet Street intersection, and extend the service life of five bridges.

