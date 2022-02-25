Submit Release
RT 78 and Tabor Rd Swanton

Good Afternoon,

 

Please be advised that there is a vehicle on its side near the intersection of RT 78 and Tabor Rd in Swanton.  The vehicle will be remaining there overnight, and both lanes of travel are open.

 

Be advised that at 9am tomorrow morning 2/26/2022 that the vehicle will be removed and both lanes of travel will be closed.  It will cause a significant back up of traffic as it is removed.  We are asking the public to seek an alternative route as there is no time of competition at this time.  An update will be sent once the vehicle has been removed.

 

Drive safely

 

Thanks

 

DeAnna Savard

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

VSP Williston PSAP

2777 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111  /   PSAP Fax  802-878-3173

 

