Montgomery Council seeks applicants for Montgomery County Planning Board

MARYLAND, February 25 - For Immediate Release: Friday, February 25, 2022

Deadline for applications is March 25, 2022 at 5 p.m.

Updated, Feb. 25 at 3 p.m.: Release is updated to include that Planning Board Member Carol Rubin has announced her intent to apply for the full-term vacancy.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 25, 2022—The Montgomery County Council is seeking applicants to fill a vacancy on the Montgomery County Planning Board. Ms. Rubin’s partial term will end in June 2022, and she has announced her intent to apply for the full-term vacancy.

Applications must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022.

Members serve four-year terms and are limited to two full terms. No more than three members of the Planning Board may be from the same political party, and each member must be a resident and registered voter of Montgomery County when appointed. This position can be filled by a Democrat, Republican, a voter who is unaffiliated with a party, or a voter who is a member of another party officially recognized by the Board of Elections.

In addition to Ms. Rubin (Democrat), current Board members are Chair Casey Anderson (Democrat), Gerald Cichy (Republican), Tina Patterson (Unaffiliated), and Partap Verma (Democrat). Annual compensation for Board members is currently $30,000, and the chair currently earns $215,727.

The Planning Board serves as the Council’s principal adviser on land use planning and community planning. Planning Board members also serve as commissioners of the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission.

The Planning Board’s responsibilities with regard to planning include preparation and amendment of the County General Plan; preparation and amendment of master plans and functional plans; formulation of subdivision regulations; preparation of or recommendations on text amendments to the County Zoning Code; implementation of the subdivision process by reviewing and approving all preliminary plans, site plans and other plans for development; offering or providing advice on the planning implications of capital facilities and programs of the County government, Montgomery College, WSSC Water, and Montgomery County Public Schools; commenting, under its mandatory referral authority, on plans for public facilities of local, state and federal agencies; and approving of the work program and the annual operating budget for the Planning Department and the Commission’s bi-county offices.

The Planning Board sits as the Park Commission and approves the annual Parks Department operating budget and Capital Improvements Program (CIP); land acquisition contracts and major development contracts for parks; development plans for individual park facilities; policies for park operations; and park user fees.

The Planning Board meets all day every Thursday, including many Thursday evenings, and will schedule other meetings, as needed. The entire Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission meets the third Wednesday of every month. On average, a Planning Board member may spend two full days a week in scheduled and informal meetings. Additionally, substantial time is required for preparatory work and other activities related to Planning Board responsibilities.

Letters of application expressing interest, including a resume (no more than 4 pages) listing professional and civic experience, political party affiliation, home and office telephone numbers, and an email address, should be addressed to: Council President Gabe Albornoz and emailed to county.council@montgomerycountymd.gov, or mailed to County Council Office, Stella B. Werner Council Office Building, 100 Maryland Avenue, Rockville, Maryland 20850.

Letters of application and resumes are made public as part of the appointment process, and are available for public review (personal contact information is redacted). The interviews are conducted in public and will be televised.

Letters with resumes must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, March 25. It is the Council’s policy not to consider applications received after the deadline. After the closing date, Councilmembers will review the letters of application and select applicants for interviews.

Financial Disclosure

A financial disclosure statement of assets, debts, income, and family property interests will be required to be filed by each applicant. The financial disclosure form will be sent to you after we receive your letter of application. Only the financial disclosure statement of the ultimate appointee will be made available to the public.

###