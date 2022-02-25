California Leads the Nation’s ZEV Market, Surpassing 1 Million Electric Vehicles Sold

New data show that California’s ZEV market is leading the nation in every category, including support for low-income EV consumers

California’s 1 million electric vehicles sold surpasses the total sales in the next 10 states combined, and it’s seven times more than the next closest state

Governor Newsom is advancing a historic $10 billion ZEV package to expand access and affordability, support build-out of infrastructure

SACRAMENTO – As California’s booming zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) market continues to lead the nation, Governor Gavin Newsom lifted up the state surpassing 1 million plug-in electric cars, pickup trucks, SUVs and motorcycles sold in California – more than the total sales in the next 10 states combined. New data also show that California, with only 10 percent of the nation’s cars, now accounts for over 40 percent of all zero-emission cars in the country.

The Governor traveled to Stockton this week to visit Michael Macias, the owner of the millionth electric vehicle sold in California. Macias, a Central Valley native, received several rebates and tax credits on his purchase of a new Volkswagen ID.4. Watch the Governor’s conversation with Michael here.

“This milestone is a testament to the success of California’s nation-leading policies and investments to support our bold ZEV goals while driving down costs for all,” said Governor Newsom. “Creating a clean transportation future is the most impactful step we can take to fight climate change. We’ll continue using our market dominance and historic investments to accelerate the ZEV transition globally while expanding access and affordability across the state, especially in underserved neighborhoods.”

Bolstering a critical component of California’s climate action, the Governor has advanced bold investments and policies to move forward on the state’s ZEV goals, including the California Blueprint’s proposed $6.1 billion in additional funding to create a $10 billion total ZEV package. The historic investment will help make ZEVs more affordable and convenient for all Californians. The state has also implemented targeted policies to help more middle- and low-income consumers buy these ultra-clean vehicles. To date, over 30,000 low-income consumers have been assisted under the Clean Vehicle Rebate Project, which will now only apply to affordably priced electric vehicles.

“Investing in a ZEV was the perfect opportunity to put my principles of being a good steward of the earth into practice,” said Macias. “The rebates available in California are a huge help for middle class and low-income individuals who feel priced out, and help make sure the communities most impacted by pollution and climate change have the chance to benefit from ZEVs.”

Over the past 10 years, annual sales of plug-in electric vehicles in California have gone from just 7,000 in 2011 to more than a quarter of a million sold in 2021, making up more than 12 percent of all light-duty vehicle sales last year. California also leads the nation in all other zero-emission vehicle metrics, including the highest level of public funding, the largest EV market share percentage and the most extensive public charging infrastructure. The success of the state’s programs has led to ZEVs becoming a top export, and has spurred major advances in manufacturing and job creation.

Click here to learn more about clean vehicle rebates and other incentives available in California.

See below for an infographic on the state’s nation-leading ZEV market.

###