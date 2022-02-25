Mayview Road/Boyce Road Intersection Closures for Utility Work Begins Tuesday in South Fayette

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing utility work requiring closures on Boyce Road (Route 3006) and Mayview Road (Route 3005) in South Fayette Township, Allegheny County will begin Tuesday, March 1 weather permitting.

PA American Water will conduct water line and valve installation work at the intersection of Boyce Road and Mayview Road requiring around-the-clock closures according to the following schedule:

Tuesday, March 1 through Friday, March 4 (anticipated)

Posted Detours

Western Leg of Boyce Road and Southern Leg of Mayview Road Detours – North of the Intersection

Take Mayview Road to Lesnett Road (Route 3034)

Turn right onto Lesnett Road

Turn left onto McLaughlin Run Road

Turn left onto Bower Hill Road

Turn left onto Washington Avenue (Route 50)

Washington Avenue becomes Washington Pike (Route 3003)

(Western Leg of Boyce Detour Ends)

Washington Pike becomes Morganza Road in Washington County

Turn left onto Georgetown Road (Route 1010)

Follow Georgetown Road back to Mayview Road

(Southern Leg of Mayview Road detour ends)

Western Leg of Boyce Road and Southern Leg of Mayview Road Detours – South of the Intersection

Friday, March 4 (anticipated) through Tuesday, March 22 (anticipated)

Posted Detours

Eastern Leg of Boyce Road and Northern Leg of Mayview Road Detours – East of the intersection

Take Boyce Road to Washington Pike

Turn right onto Washington Pike (Route 3003)

Washington Pike becomes Washington Avenue (Route 50)

Turn right onto Bower Hill Road

Turn right onto McLaughlin Run Road

For detour to Mayview Road, turn right onto Lesnett Road and follow to Mayview Road – end detour

For detour to Boyce Road, continue straight on McLaughlin Run Road to Route 19 (Washington Road)

Take the ramp to South 19

Follow southbound Route 19 to Boyce Road

End detour to Boyce Road

Eastern Leg of Boyce Road and Northern Leg of Mayview Road Detours – West of the intersection

Take Route 19 (Washington Road) at Boyce Road northbound

Take the ramp to McLaughlin Run Road

Turn right onto McLaughlin Run Road toward Bridgeville

For detour to Mayview Road, turn left onto Lesnett Road and follow to Mayview Road – end detour

For detour to Boyce Road, continue straight on McLaughlin Run Road

Turn left onto Bower Hill Road

Turn left onto Washington Avenue (Route 50)

Washington Avenue becomes Washington Pike (Route 3003)

Follow Washington Pike to Boyce Road

End detour to Boyce Road

The end dates are subject to change.

PennDOT culvert and intersection improvement work will begin on approximately March 22 requiring closures of Boyce Road and Mayview Road. Additional information will be provided in advance of the work starting.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #