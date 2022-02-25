PennDOT to Repair Potholes Next Week on More Than 70 State Highways in the Philadelphia Region

02/25/2022

King of Prussia, PA – PennDOT maintenance and contractor crews will be working on more than 70 state highways next week to repair deteriorated pavement across the Philadelphia region. The roadways include:

Bucks County

U.S. 202, Buckingham and Solebury townships and Doylestown Borough;

Route 113 (Souderton Road), Hilltown Township;

Route 132 (Street Road), Upper Southampton, Lower Southampton, Bensalem, and Warminster townships;

Route 152, Sellersville and Perkasie boroughs and West Rockhill and Hilltown townships;

Route 213 (Bridgetown Pike), Lower Southampton and Middletown townships;

Route 263 (York Road), Warminster, Warwick, and Buckingham townships and Doylestown Borough;

Route 309, West Rockhill and Richland townships and Quakertown Borough;

Route 611 ramps, Doylestown Borough;

Yardley Morrisville/Taylorsville Road, Upper and Lower Makefield townships;

Market Street, Perkasie Borough;

Geigel Hill Road/Creamery Road/Fretz Valley Road, Tinicum and Bedminster townships;

Wrightstown Road, Wrightstown and Upper Makefield townships;

Aquatong Road, Solebury Township;

Edgely Road/Woodbourne Road, Middletown Township; and

Richlieu Road, Bensalem Township.

Chester County

Route 23 (Ridge Road), Warwick, South Coventry, East Vincent, and East Pikeland townships;

Route 282 (Creek Road), Wallace, East Brandywine, and West Nantmeal townships;

Yellow Springs/Art School Road, West Pikeland Township;

Pughtown Road, East Vincent Township;

Birch Run Road, West Vincent Township;

Hollow Road, West Vincent Township;

Charlestown Road, Charlestown Township; and

St. Peters Road, Warwick and North Coventry townships.

Delaware County

Interstate 476, Ridley, Springfield, Nether Providence, Marple, Haverford, and Radnor townships;

U.S. 1, Chadds Ford, Concord, Chester Heights, Middletown, Marple, Springfield, Upper Darby, and Haverford townships and Media Borough;

U.S. 202, Chadds Ford, Concord, and Thornbury townships;

U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway), Concord, Bethel, and Upper Chichester townships;

Route 3 (West Chester Pike), Edgmont, Newtown, Marple, Haverford, and Upper Darby townships;

Route 291, Trainer and Eddystone boroughs, City of Chester, and Ridley and Tinicum townships;

Route 352, City of Chester, Parkside and Brookhaven broughs, and Middletown, Edgmont, and Thornbury townships;

Baltimore Pike, Middletown, Upper Providence, Nether Providence, Springfield, and Upper Darby townships and Lansdowne, East Lansdowne Yeadon, Media, Morton Swarthmore, and Clifton Heights boroughs;

Concord Road, Chester Township;

Aston Mill Road, Aston Township;

Cheyney Road, Thornbury and Concord townships;

Palmers Mill Road, Marple Township;

Cedar Grove Road/Paxon Hollow Road, Marple Township; and

Thornton Road, Thornbury and Concord Township.

Montgomery County

Route 73, Abington, Cheltenham, Upper Frederick and Lower Frederick townships;

Route 309, Cheltenham, Springfield, Lower Gwynedd, and Montgomery townships;

Edgehill Road, Springfield and Upper Moreland townships;

Pennsylvania Avenue, Springfield Township;

Jenkintown Road/Walnut Street, Abington and Upper Dublin townships;

Bethlehem Pike, Lower Gwynedd Township;

Germantown Pike, Plymouth Township;

North Lane, Plymouth Township;

Flint Hill Road, Upper Merion Township;

Park Avenue, Upper Providence Township;

Stump Hall Road, Skippack Township;

Susquehanna Road, Abington and Upper Dublin townships; and

Lansdale Avenue, Montgomery Township.

Philadelphia County

Interstate 95 and ramps;

Interstate 76 and ramps;

Interstate 676 (Vine Street Expressway);

U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) and ramps;

U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Boulevard) outer lanes;

U.S. 1 (City Avenue);

U.S. 30 (Lancaster Avenue);

Route 63 (Woodhaven Road) ramps;

Route 73 (Cottman Avenue);

Route 291 (Bartram Avenue);

Aramingo Avenue;

38 th Street

Street Rhawn Street;

Upsal Street;

Henry Avenue;

Germantown Avenue;

Washington Lane;

Cecil B. Moore Avenue;

Wissahickon Avenue;

Bustleton Avenue;

Castor Avenue;

Erie Avenue; and

Allegheny Avenue.

Crews will restrict travel lanes on these state highways to patch areas of deteriorating pavement. Motorists are advised to be alert of this moving operation and to expect intermittent lane closures and possible slowdowns when driving near work crews. All activities are weather dependent.

As of January 1, 2022, PennDOT has used more than 950 tons of asphalt to repair potholes across the five-county Philadelphia region.

PennDOT would also like to remind motorists that potholes and other roadway concerns on state roads can be reported by calling 1-800-FIX-ROAD or visiting www.penndot.pa.gov and clicking on "Submit A Roadway Concern." To date, District 6 has received over 2,100 customer concerns regarding potholes through PennDOT's Customer Care Center.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

# # #